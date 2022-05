With Arizona on the bubble for postseason play and almost assuredly headed to someone else’s ballpark if they do make the postseason, the softball seniors are heading into what will probably be their last weekend in Hillenbrand Stadium. After five years for both Peanut Martinez and Hanah Bowen and a year back home in Tucson for Bailey Thompson, it’s a time of looking back on their lives as athletes and forward to what comes after. They just have some things to take care of first.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO