Missing 1-year-old in Orlando found safe, FDLE says

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Marcus Lyles after he was last seen in the area of the 9500 block of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

By Sunday evening, FDLE said the child was found and is safe.

Authorities said Lyles was last seen wearing a black “Adidas” onesie and may have be in the company of 20-year-old Kira Lawson.

