ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

A new Donatos menu item

NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have the dreaded question in the back of our...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Easy Chili Mac Recipe

8 ounces|225 grams spicy Italian sausage, casings removed. 1 (15 ½-ounce|439 gram) can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained. Heat the oil and butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the shallots and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the beef and sausage and cook, breaking up into smaller pieces using a wooden spoon, and cook until brown, about 5 minutes, then stir in the chili flakes and garlic. Cook for 1 minute, then add the tomato paste and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Cheese on Toast

Cheese on toast has been an after-school staple snack for kids (and a post-pub miracle midnight munchie cure for adults) in the United Kingdom for decades, if not longer! This three-ingredient sandwich alternative is not only quick and easy to make, but also it’s gooey, flavorful, and comforting all in one hit. Needless to say, I’ve eaten a lot of cheese on toast in my lifetime, and I don’t intend to stop any time soon.
RECIPES
The Independent

Aldi’s supersize pizza oven is back for some serious summertime cookouts

We’re back again with yet another star buy from Aldi’s Specialbuy section, and we’re not alone in our love for the fascinating finds from the discounted supermarket.From fire globes and cookware to egg chairs and garden furniture, there are hundreds of Specialbuy stock drops every Thursday and Sunday morning both in-store and online. And, usually, there’s a race to the checkout for the best bits, as once they’re gone, they’re gone.So, bringing back one of the fan-favourites from last year, Aldi is sure to be cooking up a storm with this release.Although there are already multiple pizza ovens available across...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Food Drink
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

We Published This Recipe 5 Years Ago, and We Still Think It’s One of Our Best

One of the very best parts of my job as a recipe editor here at Kitchn is getting to read through every recipe that we publish, and I’m pretty sure I’ve looked through thousands at this point. There’s always some new ingredient, technique, or flavor combination that’s inspiring and guaranteed to start my stomach rumbling if it’s getting close to mealtime. I occasionally come across recipes that sound so delicious or have a fun new twist that they immediately get slotted into my cooking rotation.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
RECIPES
NBC4 Columbus

Best crushed ice maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re making snow cones for the kids or frozen margaritas for the adults, getting the right texture for your ice is crucial. A crushed ice maker is an ideal tool for the job. An ice crusher uses blades...
AMAZON
The Kitchn

This Super-Simple Hack Will Make Cutting Celery a Breeze Every Time

Whether you call it a mirepoix like the French or soffritto as the Italians do, when a soup or stew recipe calls for the flavor base from a trio of celery, carrots, and onions, I call it a pain. Slicing is easy. Dicing can be tedious and difficult — especially when it comes to using a fibrous vegetable like celery.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Grinder Sandwich Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) While the origins of the grinder are unclear, they're a decidedly New England affair. Some say the sandwich is named after dockworkers, while most claim it's named for all of the hard work your jaw has to do to eat the giant, jam-packed sub. No matter what you call it, the grinder is a memorably delicious experience.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC4 Columbus

Shawnee State Park with Live Happy Live Well

Shawn Ireland ventures to our state’s largest forest and learns about the amazing adventures it has to offer for the entire family. The Shawnee State Park will most certainly have you living happy and living well after your next visit!
SHAWNEE, OH
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Every Inch of Your Toaster—Inside and Out

When it comes to making your morning bagel or giving your bread that perfect crunch, toasters get the job done; they are a must-have kitchen appliance. But despite their value, these products can be difficult to clean. While you likely toss away any burnt crumbs from its tray after a few uses, when was the last time you gave your toaster a thorough scrub? "We recommend removing crumbs and any food residue that could cause a burnt taste or a fire on a weekly basis," says Vera Peterson, president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company. "If you only use the oven to make toast, weekly cleaning is sufficient." Here, she explains how to clean the interior and outside of your toaster so it shines like new.
LIFESTYLE
NBC4 Columbus

Gatto’s Pizza now open on Indianola Avenue in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Clintonville favorite is now open in its new space. Gatto’s Pizza, a family-owned neighborhood fixture for decades, has completed its relocation to 3420 Indianola Ave. Gatto’s had been in the same 2928 N. High Street space since brothers Joe and Jimmy Gatto opened it in 1952. It still […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fatherly

How to Get Rid of a Beer Belly

A beer belly isn’t just a leftover from the college days. Even if you aren’t downing Bud Lights (or calorific IPAs) like you used to, chances are your beer belly has grown. Age, stress, dietary habits, and missing out on exercise are all to blame, sure. But even if you reverse course on all this, getting a flat stomach again can be next to impossible. Getting rid of excess fat, however, is worth the effort. Because it doesn’t matter what name you have for your stomach fat — beer belly, pot belly, spare tire — too much abdominal fat is flat out unhealthy.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Stuffed Pepper Casserole

This casserole is easier and faster than classic stuffed peppers but brimming with all the wholesome goodness of the iconic dish. It’s akin to preparing a rice pilaf but bolstered with all sorts of hearty ingredients like bell peppers, beef, cheese, and seasonings to make it an entire meal. The pot is baked for 20 minutes until the rice is tender and liquid is absorbed then topped with gooey cheese and fresh parsley to finish. The final step: Scoop and serve!
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Ranch Water Recipe

If you're looking for the ultimate warm weather cocktail, you've found it with this ranch water. But where was this drink first found? It's a delicious mystery, according to chef and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. "The drink is associated with being from Texas for sure, but the origins of ranch water are not clear," she says. "There are some fun folk tales, one popular one involving a rancher who, guided by the spirit of the drink he concocted, walked over 50 miles by foot (guided by stars) and woke up under a piñon tree."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy