Kendrick Lamar Drops New Song ‘The Heart Part 5’: Watch the Video

By Ashley Iasimone
 5 days ago

With just days to go until the release of new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , Kendrick Lamar surprise dropped a new song Sunday night (May 8).

A music video was released alongside the track. The clip, directed by Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, has Lamar’s face morphing into the likes of O.J. Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Nipsey Hussle.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lamar’s fifth studio album, follows his Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning project DAMN. , which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2017.

Lamar’s new album is set to be released on May 13.

Watch his “The Heart Part 5” music video below.

