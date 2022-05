Colorado was already poised to refund a historically high amount of tax revenue collected in this fiscal year, but now officials project the number will be even higher. The projected figure as of March was more than $2 billion. The official figure won’t be out until the 2021-22 fiscal year concludes at the end of June, but the Department of Revenue is “almost certain” the number will come in above the March projection, spokeswoman Meghan Tanis told The Denver Post.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO