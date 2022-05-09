ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week In Pennsylvania: George Bochetto

By Dennis Owens, James Wesser
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZ1hA_0fXHUtqJ00

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how there was a leaked document that is about overturning Roe vs. Wade. He will also talk about how the commonwealth has a $9 billion dollar surplus.

Then, guest George Bochetto who is running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate joins the program.

Then, analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

This Week in Pennsylvania: Lou Barletta

You can watch the show live in the player above.

