Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Hunts Lane. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of the highway, just west of Hunts Lane around 3:16 a.m. As per reports, the driver of a 2017 Ford Mustang was heading east on I-10 at an unknown rate of speed and hit the pedestrian. However, authorities are not sure as to why the pedestrian was standing on the road at the time.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO