Police Thursday sought the public’s help to identify two men who attempted to rob a T-Mobile store in Seal Beach. Officers responded to the store at 12800 Seal Beach Blvd. about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of two men who entered the store and “attempted to steal high-end cellular phones by cutting the security cables affixed to the display,” according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

SEAL BEACH, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO