Both on Tuesday and Wednesday, there was a substantial buzz when Bobby Witt Jr. was introduced to the crowd at Globe Life Field. Despite him leading off for the visiting ballclub, the former Texas prep standout is one half of a famous father-son baseball tandem with strong roots in the area. After all, he’d risen to national prominence and been selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB Draft before he’d even put the finishing touches on a state championship for nearby Colleyville Heritage High School.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO