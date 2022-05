LOS ANGELES - A Glendora man has been sentenced to four months in prison for his involvement in the Jan 6. Capitol riot. According to court documents, 21-year-old Hunter Ehmke jumped onto a window ledge and used his foot and fist to smash the windowpanes. According to the Architect of the Capitol, the damage to the five broken windowpanes totaled $2,821.

