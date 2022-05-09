ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood City Clerk must resign or refrain from running Inglewood’s Mayoral elections

By Marvin McCoy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is where the rubber meets the road and when I say this I’m referring to the upcoming City Council meeting where newly elected City Clerk Aisha Thompson will call for November elections in arguably the most consequential election in the City’s history. Don’t get me started...

citywatchla.com

LA Mayor's Race: Joe Cuts a Deal with Rick. Here's Why

You can read about it here. I've got two additional things to say as a result of that announcement. When I was first told that Joe has dropped out, my first question was whether he also endorsed anybody and, if so, whom? Remember that I didn't know the answer at that time. I figured that if Joe had endorsed nobody, that was fine, and would just signify that he knows he can't make it into the runoffs. If he were to endorse Karen Bass, that would be an indication that Joe sees something good about Bass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

City offers relief on unpaid bills

The Los Angeles City Council approved a program on May 6 that will pay for a portion of trash pick-up debt for qualifying low-income Angelenos who were unable to pay bills in 2020-21 as a result of the pandemic. “Although we are in a much better place now as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood Planning Commissioner uses position to police neighbors

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood Planning Commissioner Larry Springs presented himself to the City Council to ask for police assistance in towing his neighbors cars. Springs and another resident who live on 5th Ave close to Arbor Vitae, appeared at the council meeting to complain about a “party house” at 9512 5th Ave.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Sheriff candidate named in now settled RICO case

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff candidate Eli Vera filed a lawsuit against the County claiming he was demoted due to political retaliation, but a recently settled lawsuit could be the root of his problem. In September 2015, while serving as Cpt. under then Sheriff Jim McDonnell, Vera was named in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rent Control Advocates Take Victory Lap

With 15,101 valid signatures from Pasadena voters, the Pasadena Rent Control campaign’s initiative officially qualifies for the midterm election this fall. The LA County Registrar confirmed that the number of valid signatures collected exceeds the minimum threshold needed to secure a place on the ballot. In a statement released...
PASADENA, CA
Pico Union residents say street vendors blocking sidewalks, dumping trash in their neighborhood

Pico Union residents are fed up with street vendors they say routinely block sidewalks, leave trash behind, and create a hazardous environment for the entire neighborhood.The Pico Union Neighborhood Council is calling on City Attorney Mike Feuer to step in and help them with the problem, which regularly takes place on 11th, 12th, New Hampshire, and Berendo streets. "It's causing rats and cockroaches," Pico Union resident Kathlyn Chavez said. "You know we didn't have that problem. Now we're seeing rats and cockroaches, and it's just disgusting, you know?" Residents in the area say the street vendors block sidewalks, forcing people to walk on the street as cars speed by. Vendors also double park on the streets regularly, blocking access to driveways and other parking lots, and dump their trash and oil in the streets, according to residents.The vendors say they're just trying to make a living.The Los Angeles Department of Sanitation has launched an assessment of the situation and will conduct sewer and storm drain cleaning as part of its beautification project.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Compton Unified Breaks Ground on new $200 million Compton High School

Satra Zurita, Vice President, Compton School Board. Compton – The phrase that has rung loud and clear over the years by Compton School Board Vice-President Satra Zurita, turned into a chant that resonated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the New Compton High School slated to open in 2025. The...
COMPTON, CA
U.S. Senate Investigation Critical Of Eric Garcetti, Ambassador Nominee: Likely He Knew.

(Los Angeles, CA) — There’s more trouble for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and his nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to India. A U.S. Senate investigation concludes the mayor “more likely than not” knew about sexual harassment allegations against his top aide. Several L-A city workers says Rick Jacobs sexually harassed them and made racist comments. In his Senate confirmation hearing, Garcetti denied previous knowledge of those accusations. Several whistleblowers later approached Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley with their allegations. A photo has now emerged showing Jacobs grabbing another person’s crotch. Garcetti is standing next to him giving a thumbs up. The mayor denies seeing the inappropriate action by Jacobs. So far, there is no indication the White House is withdrawing the nomination.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Riverside County goes all in on fixing its homeless problem

The county has released a 76-page plan that spells out how it will approach reducing its homeless population during next five years. Two years in the making, county officials are starting to put the plan in place. Riverside County has adopted a comprehensive five-year report designed to reduce its homeless...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Former LAPD Commander's Whistleblower Lawsuit Over Firing Allowed to Proceed

An LA Superior Court judge has allowed a lawsuit filed by former LAPD Commander Nicole Mehringer to proceed, after a previous retaliation, harassment, and discrimination case was dismissed. The ruling means Mehringer, who initially sued after she was fired for an off-duty incident in Glendale in 2018, can proceed with...
GLENDALE, CA
A Sleepy California City Gets the Elon Musk Makeover

Tim Berry was working as an engineer at Space Exploration Technologies Corp. earlier this year when he started looking for a new job. He found one less than a mile from his old employer’s front door. Berry is in Hawthorne, California, a largely working-class city of 88,000 that’s about...
HAWTHORNE, CA

