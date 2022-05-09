ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021-22 Thunder player grades: Mamadi Diakite

By Clemente Almanza
 5 days ago
With the 2021-22 regular season now officially in the books, the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) finished their season with the fourth-best lottery odds. This means it is now time for individual player grades for all 26 players who suited up for the team this season during the 82 games. The grades will be determined by what the season expectations were for each player and how they lived up to them.

The twentieth player in the installment is Mamadi Diakite, who appeared in 13 games after breaking his hip in the preseason.

Significant Advanced Statistics

Total rebound percentage: 16.1 percent

On-off plus-minus per 100 possessions: plus-2.6

Pick & roll man: 74 percentile

Cutter: 66.5 percentile

Thoughts

The Thunder liked Mamadi Diakite so much that he signed three separate 10-day deals with the team during his time. Which makes sense, considering he was a favorite to land a roster spot in the preseason before fracturing his hip. Those total 30 days bought him 13 games to play in for the Thunder.

In those 13 games, Diakite rebounded the ball well and gave effort on defense; on the offensive side, he was limited to just shots in the paint and around the rim for the most part.

While this was just Diakite’s second season in the league after spending his rookie year with the NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks, him being 25 year old dampened any chances of him staying with the team for the long run.

It was evident from the start that Diakite’s stay with the Thunder will be a temporary one. The undrafted 2020 rookie simply isn’t talented or young enough to become a priority for the team. Despite this, Diakite played his butt off and was able to excel with his limited ceiling.

Perhaps he can be a fixture for the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue and become a veteran to help guide the younger players — especially with his championship pedigree. But if Diakite is not ready to call it quits yet for his NBA dreams, I’m sure he can tag along and be a training camp invite for one of the 30 teams in the league.

Final Grade

It was very impressive to see Diakite return so quickly from a fractured left hip as he only needed a little over two months to recover from surgery and rehab. The Thunder rewarded Diakite for his efforts by signing him to three hardship deals that put him on the roster for a month total.

All in all, I thought Diakite was able to meet his expectations as an athletic wing who can rebound well and hustle on defense. Diakite did not experiment much on offense as his role was limited to just finishes around the rim. At 25 years old, that probably isn’t going to change for him.

