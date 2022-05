On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we are joined by Deputy District Attorney Chad Mahalich. He joins us to speak about what is currently going on within the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office under the leadership of District Attorney Diana Becton. He speaks about morale being down and the office has lost 50 attorneys since Becton was elected. Relationships and morale with police departments. We talk about how in this campaign, Mary Knox is the DA candidate who is for the victims, not the criminal. We talk about integrity, perjury, plagiarism and qualifications needed in the DA’s office. Low level crimes, homelessness and a ton of stuff!

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO