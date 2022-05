As the Swoosh continues to explore once-forgotten designs from the early aughts, it keeps reimagining the Nike Air Presto in new colorways. Recently, the “t-shirt for your feet” emerged in a multi-colored arrangement inspired by the North American sportswear behemoth’s humble origins. “Black” takes over most of the shoe, but various components across the upper and sole unit deviate in eye-catching “Racer Blue” and “Team Orange” flair. “Dusty Sage” also enters the mix, but doesn’t detract as much as the two aforementioned hues, or as much as the non-standard details that appear at the tip of the toe, sock-liner and spine. “Nike Shoe Shop” branding replaces traditional logos at the heel, referencing the Oregon-based company’s humble beginnings as an outfitter for athletes looking for reliable footwear. Cushioning and tread underfoot opt for the upper’s color palette, but don’t stray away from the original blueprint for the 22-year-old design.

APPAREL ・ 10 HOURS AGO