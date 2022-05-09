Local Democrats To Meet Monday Evening Via Zoom

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Lena Chavez will be attending New Mexico State University in the fall where she will pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Lena will not only be graduating from Los Alamos High School but also from UNM-LA with honors and will be receiving a certificate in Electro-Mechanical Engineering. She has been a part of the LAHS Basketball team for the past 5 years and a member of the National Honor Society. Through basketball and NHS she has gained life long friends and will forever cherish the lessons and memories. She is thankful for the support from her family, friends, and teachers. Lena is excited to graduate and see what the future holds. She is the daughter of Abe and Dawn Chavez. Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO