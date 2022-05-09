Motorcycle crash kills man in Wellington

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a late-night hit-and-run that left one person injured. It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 on Wedekind Road between Lund Lane and Silverada Boulevard. Police said a pedestrian was walking along the side of the road when he...
Traffic Accident on Lamoille Highway Resulted in Major Casualties. The crash happened about 3 miles south of Elko on the Lamoille Highway around 7:15 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators say Storey was driving a 2014 Volkswagen north when she failed to make a right-hand curve...
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a trailer was stolen from a home in Minden. The sheriff’s office says between May 10, 2022 and May 12, 2022 a person stole the trailer from a backyard in the Johnson Lane area while the owner was out of town.
According to local law enforcement agencies, the body of the missing teenager, Naomi Irion, was found on a gravesite. Lyon and Churchill Sheriffs' offices told the public that Naomi's body was found on March 29, Tuesday. They got confirmation that it was indeed her on the following day.
66-Year-Old Rider Killed in Motorcycle Accident on State Route 338. The accident happened near Wellington in Lyon County at approximately 2:47 p.m., according to initial reports. Investigators revealed that the driver of a red 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading northbound on State Route 338. There, the victim failed to...
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) - Traffic along U.S. 50 in Douglas County at Zephyr Cove was slowed Wednesday night due to a head-on crash, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported. Agency officials said drivers faced extensive delays as traffic alternated directions using one lane. There were four people involved...
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -4:35 P.M. UPDATE: Special weapons and tactics teams from the Carson City and Douglas County sheriff’s offices took an escapee from an Oregon federal penitentiary into custody Friday. Andrew Cain Kristovich was tracked to the south Carson City area. The Associated Press reported he escaped...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a free event at Bartley Ranch Regional Park Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Barks & Badges was launched six years ago in 2017 and has grown every year because of the popularity of the activities designed to entertain everyone in your family.
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division has identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash May 1 on Interstate 80 near Derby Dam as a Fernley man. According to the Highway Patrol, on Sunday, May 1, at approximately 6:32 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on westbound I-80 and Washoe County mile marker 35 in Sparks.
Man Killed in Car vs Pedestrian Collision on Briggsmore Avenue. The accident happened at 3:30 a.m. on May 5th, along Briggsmore Avenue west of Roselle Avenue, according to authorities. CHP officers responded after they received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian. Though the events leading...
The Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol issued a press release today regarding the fatal May 4 accident involving a Plumas County man. According to the CHP, Damien Edward Bennett, a 46-year-old Taylorsville resident, was driving his 2005 Dodge pickup northbound on SR-89, north of Prattville Butt Reservoir Road early on the morning of May 4. Bennett lost control of his vehicle at approximately 3:30 a.m., drove off of the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of this collision is under investigation.
MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Carson City man was arrested for a wrong way crash that killed one person and seriously injured another in April. Troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol have made an arrest in the fatal crash that occurred April 23 on US-395 and Airport Road in Minden.
Law enforcement authorities in Fernley are once again searching for a missing woman. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Breanne Sedgwick was last seen leaving her residence in Fernley around 9 a.m. Monday. “She advised she was going to the store and has not been...
The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car crash on Country Club Boulevard on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that took place around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and Country Club Boulevard. Details on...
bank robberyImage by USA-Reiseblogger from Pixabay. According to court and jail records, a candidate for the Nevada Assembly has been arrested for attempted robbery. La Juana Clark is the up-and-coming Democratic contender running against the current officeholder Selena Torres in Assembly District 3, located in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of East 6th Street and Evans Avenue is shut down after a crash involving a pedestrian. It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Reno Police Department said a man was walking in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car.
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning of two recent catalytic converter thefts in the Gardnerville Ranchos. The most recent happened May 10, 2022 around 4:30 a.m. on Long Valley Road. A witness told the sheriff’s office that they saw the suspect run to a white SUV which was waiting nearby.
DIXON (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has died after a crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Dixon on Tuesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 a.m., a pickup truck crashed into the back of another pickup truck as it was driving up to slower traffic in the area of Pedrick Road. That first pickup truck continued out of control until it side-swiped a big rig.
Officers say the driver of that first pickup, a 42-year-old Sacramento resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old Sacramento man who was a passenger in the pickup also suffered major injuries.
A total of four people were in the pickup that was rear-ended. All suffered minor injuries, officers say, and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Investigators are still looking into if distracted driving or DUI played a factor in the crash, CHP says.
All lanes of westbound I-80 were closed through most of the morning, but have since been reopened.
