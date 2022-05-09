Polo Inn supports Chicago’s Cabaret Week

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the authors of a new book called “Chicago’s Motor Row.” John Hogan and John Maxon discuss this period in Chicago history that may be new to many listeners south on Michigan Avenue and also on nearby streets in the early 1900’s. In this book, which is part of the Images of America series, we learn that Chicago boasts, if not the first, then certainly the finest of rows of automobile dealerships developing in the very early days of autos. Henry Ford was the first to build a showroom here, to be followed by many others. What is still in existence today? Is there a way we can take a tour of this area? Those questions get answered during this very informative discussion. This book of photography brings the history to life which will likely lead you to want to take a ride down to this area and enjoy the history that preservation efforts has maintained. The foreword is written by comedy legend Jay Leno who knows cars and their history probably better than anybody in the country. The authors talk about how Leno got involved in this book project.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO