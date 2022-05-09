ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Polo Inn supports Chicago’s Cabaret Week

By Grace Ulch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is joined by Dave Samber, owner of...

‘Chicago’s Very Own’ Golden Lager

Brewed for WGN Radio's 100th anniversary, in collaboration with Metropolitan Brewing, Seipp Brewing and Chicago Brewseum. Cheers to 100 years with WGN Radio as Chicago’s Very Own, 720. Chicago’s Very Own Golden Lager is a limited, exclusive release brewed specially for WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary in collaboration with Metropolitan...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago’s historic Motor Row – A new book about a lesser known part of Chicago’s rich history

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the authors of a new book called “Chicago’s Motor Row.” John Hogan and John Maxon discuss this period in Chicago history that may be new to many listeners south on Michigan Avenue and also on nearby streets in the early 1900’s. In this book, which is part of the Images of America series, we learn that Chicago boasts, if not the first, then certainly the finest of rows of automobile dealerships developing in the very early days of autos. Henry Ford was the first to build a showroom here, to be followed by many others. What is still in existence today? Is there a way we can take a tour of this area? Those questions get answered during this very informative discussion. This book of photography brings the history to life which will likely lead you to want to take a ride down to this area and enjoy the history that preservation efforts has maintained. The foreword is written by comedy legend Jay Leno who knows cars and their history probably better than anybody in the country. The authors talk about how Leno got involved in this book project.
CHICAGO, IL
The tell tale sign your in-home lift isn’t safe

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/07/2022 Access’ VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about how he knows whether or not an at-home lift is installed properly. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
CHICAGO, IL
Stars on Ice with Olympic figure skater Alexa Knierim

Alexa Knierim, Olympic figure skater from Addison, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the ‘Stars on Ice‘ tour in Chicago. The Addison native with two Olympic medals, talks to Lisa about her experience in school while training and her skating partner. Alexa will be performing at the United Center for the […]
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
The Beat Cop’s Guide to the best eats of the century

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Daley’s Restaurant. Located at 6257 S. Cottage Grove in Chicago, the restaurant is known for their comfort food and serves soup, eggs and grits, steak, and sweet potato pie. In the second half of the segment, Lt. Haynes reviewed Roeser’s Bakery, located at 3216 W. North Ave. in Chicago. The Lieutenant recommends the butterloaf coffee cake and ‘Maryann,’ which is shortcake, whipped cream, and strawberries.
CHICAGO, IL
Thank You Thursday: A heartfelt thanks to nurses

This week’s Thank You Thursday on Chicago’s Afternoon News, WGN Radio listeners give a special thanks to nurses, because they perform the best when we are at our worst. Thank You Thursday is sponsored by McDonalds of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
CHICAGO, IL
Extremely Local News: You can become a beer expert

Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon had details on:. Chicago’s Proposed ‘Pool Noodle’ Ward Slammed By Current Alderman, Roasted On Social Media: Move over, lobster ward. Chicago’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Redo the concrete around your home by this summer

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/07/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company joins the show to tell listeners how they can redo the concrete surfaces around their home in time for summer. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
CHICAGO, IL
#Radio#Cabaret Week#Wgn Radio
To Kill a Mockingbird comes to Chicago with Richard Thomas and the original Scout, May 17-29th at Nederlander Theatre

This podcast takes you behind the curtain with the star of To Kill a Mockingbird, Richard Thomas (yes, John-Boy from the Waltons…he’s all grown up now!). Playing the role of Atticus Finch, the cast also includes the actor who played Scout as a child, Mary Badham. Richard discusses the power of Mockingbird in today’s world and taking on the iconic role of Atticus Finch. You can hear the interview at Wgnradio.com or wherever you listen to your podcasts, including on Alexa. Tickets may be purchased at www.broadwayinchicago.com.
CHICAGO, IL
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association reacts to the new retail theft crime bill

Chauncey Rice, Manager of Government Relations for the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss Gov. Pritzker signing a retail theft crime bill. Lisa and Chauncey also talk about how to know if you’re buying something online that’s stolen. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
Best of the Midwest: Visit Grand Rapids!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Kate Lieto, Director of Marketing, Experience Grand Rapids, joins John Williams to tell us about all the great things to do in Grand Rapids this summer. Kate talks about the incredible beer scene and the Beer City Brewsader, the wealth of arts and culture in the area including museums, sculpture garden, and zoo, the outdoor recreation scene, the packed live music schedule, and the best places to stay when visiting. Enter for a chance to win a Grand Rapids Getaway for two from Experience Grand Rapids here!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Music
Social media star works to end cyberbullying after Nate Bronstein’s death

Social media influencer, basketball player, and entrepreneur Tristian Jass along with local influencer Pauly Urban join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they’ve teamed up to tackle cyberbullying following the passing of Latin School of Chicago sophomore Nate Bronstein who took his own life after being cyberbullied.
CHICAGO, IL
Extremely Local News: Bookstores are all the rage

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. They Spent Years Selling Books At Myopic Books, An Iconic Wicker Park Store. Now, They Own It: Longtime Myopic Books employees J.R. Nelson and Matt Revers bought the store earlier this week. They want to continue its legacy as one of Chicago’s most cherished bookstores.
CHICAGO, IL
Moving season is here – Watch out for this scam

Steve Bernas, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, joined Bob Sirott to share details about the latest scams. Some of these include moving companies, lawn and garden services, and mystery shoppers.
CHICAGO, IL
These four tips will help you be more charming

Marianne Murciano, Bob Sirott’s wife and founder of Savvy-Planet, joined Bob this morning to talk about how to be more charming. Marianne joins Bob for a weekly segment following the 8:30 am newscast. For more savvy tips, go to Savvy-Planet.Com. Share your own savvy tip: hello@savvy-planet.com. Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl), and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano).
LIFESTYLE
Will asphalt or concrete last longer on your lot?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/07/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company talks with a listener to compare asphalt and concrete for his small business lot. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
CHICAGO, IL
Climb the steps at Soldier Field to raise funds for the American Lung Association

Kristen Young, Executive Director, American Lung Association in Greater Chicago, joins John Williams to talk about the next Fight for Air Climb, presented by UnitedHealthcare, taking place on June 19th at Soldier Field!. Register to join WGN Radio’s team, or create a team of your own. Every Climber receives an...
ADVOCACY
Visit the tribal lands in Arizona

Dawn Melvin, Tribal Tourism Relations Manager for the Arizona Office of Tourism, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about tribal nations in Arizona. Indigenous cultures have made their mark on the state over the years, from petroglyphs to traditional foods and homemade goods. Find your itinerary...
CHICAGO, IL

