We're hiring

For the second straight season, men's tennis are the NESCAC champions. The Panthers defeated Tufts 5–3 on Sunday to claim their 14th-straight victory this season. In other news, track & field had a successful outing at the D-III New England Championship meet, including first-place finishes from Audrey Grimes (3k steeplechase), Kate Kenny (1500m), Max Cluss (1500m) and Peter Hansen (400m hurdles). Perhaps the most electric moment of the week, though, was Zip Malley's walk-off hit to earn Middlebury baseball a victory over Tufts in the first game of their three-match NESCAC quarterfinal series. If these stories didn't sell you, our trivia question covers a wild winning streak, while Marco's stat of the week highlights the excellence of the softball team.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO