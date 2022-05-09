ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

We're hiring

Middlebury Campus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're hiring editors for fall 2022. Check out the listings below for more infomration on what positions are open and how to apply. Applications are due by the end of the day on Friday, May 13. For general questions, please reach out to incoming Editor in Chief Abigail Chang...

Middlebury Campus

A Letter to the Administration: We are still the skinniest college in America

Thirteen years ago, the words of Dana Walters ’12 rattled the community of Middlebury College and sparked a conversation that was long overdue. She claimed that our “active” culture has manifested an unhealthy, toxic environment in which students are vulnerable to disordered eating and exercise habits. Walters’ wake-up call to the college made headlines, even appearing in The New York Times. However, this negative attention was not enough to incentivize the administration to bring mental health resources to the college, let alone reflect upon its systems that could be amended to catalyze prevention.
Middlebury Campus

What an evolving sense of institutional memory means for future MiddKids

In a couple of weeks, the last class who has experienced a full year of pre-pandemic Middlebury will graduate. This has left some of us wondering about the potential loss of institutional memories and traditions that flourished before the onset of social distancing and Zoom links. But this moment also...
Middlebury Campus

Khuram Hussain appointed new vice president for equity and inclusion

After a nationwide search by a committee of faculty, staff and students, in association with the firm Storbeck Search, Middlebury has named Khuram Hussain as the next vice president for equity and inclusion. President Laurie Patton announced the appointment in an email to the Middlebury community on Monday, April 18.
Middlebury Campus

Mia Pangasnan

As part of the Twilight Project’s “Archives of Anti-Racist Activism” Project, which studies the history of student anti-racist initiatives and manifestations of systemic racism at Middlebury, I looked at The Middlebury Campus’s archives. I found that not only has student advocacy for compensation ...
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury students join over 20 colleges across the country for the Reproductive Freedom Protest

More than 100 Middlebury students rallied on the lawn below Middlebury Chapel on May 5 at 5 p.m. for a Reproductive Freedom Protest that took place in conjunction with over 20 other colleges across the country. The goal was to “halt the overturning of Roe v. Wade and defeat anti-choice legislators” according to Reproductive Freedom Protest (RF Protest) on Instagram.
Middlebury Campus

Emma Pagni

A Letter to the Administration: We are still the skinniest college in America. The college Director of Health & Wellness, Maddie Hope, has proposed the hiring of a nutritionist at Parton to the administration. We need student allyship to accelerate this demand on the administration’s deemed hierarchical list of priorities, as well as vocalize the demand for more than just ...
Middlebury Campus

New fiction collection from Professor Megan Mayhew Bergman recieves acclaim

Timely themes of problematic inheritance and climate change loom large in “How Strange a Season,” a new collection of fiction stories from Visiting Assistant Professor of English & American Literatures Megan Mayhew Bergman. The book, containing seven short stories and a novella, “Indigo Run,” was released this past March and has garnered positive attention from The New York Times and The New Yorker.
Middlebury Campus

Museum of Art’s Reiff Interns present year-long special projects

Every year, the Robert F. Reiff Curatorial Interns work with Director of the Middlebury College Museum of Art Richard Saunders on upcoming exhibitions and study the current collection as well as special upcoming projects. This internship culminates in a final presentation of each intern’s research and focus. This year’s interns, Ethan Moss ’23 and Niamh Carty ’23 put their interests and talents on display in Mahaney Arts Center last Thursday.
Middlebury Campus

PFL Weekly Ep. 11: Men's tennis wins second-straight NESCAC title, T&F successful at regionals, baseball onto conference semis

For the second straight season, men's tennis are the NESCAC champions. The Panthers defeated Tufts 5–3 on Sunday to claim their 14th-straight victory this season. In other news, track & field had a successful outing at the D-III New England Championship meet, including first-place finishes from Audrey Grimes (3k steeplechase), Kate Kenny (1500m), Max Cluss (1500m) and Peter Hansen (400m hurdles). Perhaps the most electric moment of the week, though, was Zip Malley's walk-off hit to earn Middlebury baseball a victory over Tufts in the first game of their three-match NESCAC quarterfinal series. If these stories didn't sell you, our trivia question covers a wild winning streak, while Marco's stat of the week highlights the excellence of the softball team.
