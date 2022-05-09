Lockdown Bullpen Staves Off Express in 6-5 Aces Win

The annual Portuguese Festa will take place May 14-15. On May 14, the crowning of senior, junior and mini queens takes place with a linquica and a dance. My name is Vera Jacqueline Vaz and I am this year’s Portuguese Festa Senior Queen. I am 18 years old and just completed my freshman year of college at the University of Nevada, Reno. I am majoring in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. I am also in the Honors College and the BS-MD program (which guarantees me a seat at UNR, School of Medicine after my bachelor’s degree). At UNR, I am on the Executive Board for MedLife and I am a part of ASUN, which is their student government. In the fall, I will be an orientation leader for incoming students. I was born and raised in Fallon where I graduated from Churchill County High School. In high school, I was one of the Co-Valedictorians, the Student Body Vice President, and the President of the National Honor Society. I ran track and played soccer for 4 years. I was also the Northern Region Vice President for Nevada HOSA Future Health Professionals. I enjoy playing the violin, sewing, quilting, crocheting, and volunteering.

FALLON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO