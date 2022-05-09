ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockdown Bullpen Staves Off Express in 6-5 Aces Win

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - On Mother’s Day Sunday, in the series finale between the Reno Aces (14-16) and Round Rock Express (19-11), the Aces finished strong with a strong relief effort paired with an early offensive raid for a 6-5 win. In the first two innings, the...

