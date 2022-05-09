Driver examination stations close statewide for May 2022 holidays

A Pilot Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two trucks were traveling opposite directions on a gravel road (Bellair Road), one-quarter mile west of Bluebird Road (southeast of Pilot Grove) at 2:23 p.m., and both vehicles, a 2015 Ford F-500, driven by 72-year-old Stephen T. Cooper of Pilot Grove, and a 2020 Chevy 3500, driven by 62-year-old Richard J. Templemire of Pilot Grove, were driving down the middle of the road as they approached a curve. Both drivers braked, attempting to avoid the other, but ending up striking each other, and the Ford ran off the roadway and struck three trees.

PILOT GROVE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO