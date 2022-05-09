ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Driver examination stations close statewide for May 2022 holidays

mycouriertribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri State Highway Patrol will close driver examination stations throughout the state on...

www.mycouriertribune.com

kjluradio.com

Multiple cows injured and dead after rollover crash west of Fort Leonard Wood

A northwest Missouri man escapes serious injuries when his semi carrying a load of cattle overturns in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the man was driving on Highway 32 near Falcon, late Thursday morning, when he crossed the center line, overcorrected, then traveled off the road and overturned. He was taken to the Lebanon hospital with minor injuries.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

AREA SCHOOL GOES ON “SOFT LOCK DOWN”

An area school district took precautionary measures on Tuesday, May 10. According to a release from Superintendent Cara Engelbrecht, Brunswick R-2 went on a “soft lock down” during the afternoon as recommended by Chariton County Sheriff Erick Billups. There was a safety threat in close proximity to the school.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

3 injured in Monday crash on Highway 63 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A Macon County man and a woman and a teenage girl from Henry County, Mo., were injured in a Monday evening crash in northeast Missouri. It happened around 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63 at Excello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in Wednesday to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now on its second day. Update: Missing Itali Savage of Neosho, Missouri, found safe Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers, and neighbors of 12-year-old […]
NEOSHO, MO
houstonherald.com

Three injured Thursday in crash north of Mountain Grove

Three persons were injured Thursday morning — including a Cabool teen — in a single-vehicle accident north of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Makayla L. Rhodes, 19, of Mountain Grove, was driving a westbound 2007 Honda Civic on Highway N that ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Baby fever sweeps labor unit

Tara Lindsay, who is pregnant with her second child and due around the first week in October, was the chief instigator in organizing the 10 labor/delivery/postpartum nurses and one OB/GYN doctor at Liberty Hospital. All 11 are pregnant. They are not delivering together, but the delivery dates are staggered now through November. Look for the story in a coming issue of the Courier-Tribune.
LIBERTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Pilot Grove Men Crash on Gravel Road

A Pilot Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two trucks were traveling opposite directions on a gravel road (Bellair Road), one-quarter mile west of Bluebird Road (southeast of Pilot Grove) at 2:23 p.m., and both vehicles, a 2015 Ford F-500, driven by 72-year-old Stephen T. Cooper of Pilot Grove, and a 2020 Chevy 3500, driven by 62-year-old Richard J. Templemire of Pilot Grove, were driving down the middle of the road as they approached a curve. Both drivers braked, attempting to avoid the other, but ending up striking each other, and the Ford ran off the roadway and struck three trees.
PILOT GROVE, MO
921news.com

Bates County Search and Rescue Gives Positive Results

On Wednesday, May 11th, at approximately 12pm the Bates County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Bates County Hospital in reference to searching for a 77-year-old male who had fallen and injured himself while mushroom hunting. The hospital only knew that the subject was in the area of...
BATES COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Sergeant Roland Bartels to retire from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop B, in Macon

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces that effective June 1, 2022, Sergeant Roland H. Bartels will retire with almost 27 years of service. Bartels was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1996, as a member of the 72nd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 8, Marion, and Ralls counties. On March 9, 2003, Bartels was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. On February 1, 2015, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 8, Marion, and Ralls counties. It is from this assignment that he retires.
MACON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shooting Investigation Underway In Rolla

(Rolla) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting of an alleged suspect by a Phelps County sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff Michael Kirn says the shooting happened shortly after noon Monday in Rolla. He says deputies began life-saving measures and the man was airlifted to a Columbia hospital. No...
ROLLA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for May 12, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers conducted a vehicle stop in the area of East 16th Street and South Montgomery Avenue. The driver's information was run through Dispatch, and he was confirmed to have a Pettis County warrant on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Thomas Lloyd Easterberg, 58, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant pending a $7500 cash or surety bond.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Iberia man found guilty and sentenced for 2020 Cole County chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Iberia man was found guilty and sentenced after a 2020 vehicle chase in Cole County. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson says Cody Umfleet was found guilty of resisting arrest and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. He was sentenced to two years in a Department of Corrections facility.
COLE COUNTY, MO

