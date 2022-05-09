Driver examination stations close statewide for May 2022 holidays

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces that effective June 1, 2022, Sergeant Roland H. Bartels will retire with almost 27 years of service. Bartels was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1996, as a member of the 72nd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 8, Marion, and Ralls counties. On March 9, 2003, Bartels was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. On February 1, 2015, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 8, Marion, and Ralls counties. It is from this assignment that he retires.
