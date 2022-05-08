Single-vehicle crash claims Ashland man’s life
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed an Ashland man’s life on Sunday, May 8, at approximately 12:55 p.m....www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed an Ashland man’s life on Sunday, May 8, at approximately 12:55 p.m....www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 1