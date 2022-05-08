ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, AL

Single-vehicle crash claims Ashland man’s life

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports CLAY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed an Ashland man’s life on Sunday, May 8, at approximately 12:55 p.m....

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 1

Related
Troy Messenger

Coffee County traffic fatality claims the life of Enterprise woman

A single-vehicle crash on May 11 claimed the life of an Enterprise woman. The crash, which occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, occurred when a 2003 Acura TL left the roadway and struck several trees on Coffee County Highway 114, approximately eight miles north of Enterprise. Giselle. Burgos-Santiago, 39...
ENTERPRISE, AL
CBS 42

30-year-old man killed in Coosa County crash

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Coosa County. State troopers said Tilon Debardelabon died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. The crash happened on U.S. 280, near mile marker 63, during the early morning hours of April 30. […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Alabama man missing for 12 days found dead in crash on highway

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An Alabama man who was reported missing was found dead Wednesday from an apparent crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said 30-year-old Tilon Debardelabon and his pickup truck were last seen on April 30, which led to the missing report being made. Debardelabon's family told Channel 3 on May 4 that he planned to visit a friend in Pensacola.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An overturned vehicle crash has been cleared on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. at mile marker 61, a mile north of exit 60. All lanes have reopened.
OPELIKA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Vehicle fire on I-20 WB in Leeds blocks two lanes

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — There is a vehicle fire on I-20 Westbound in Leeds, blocking two lanes of traffic on Friday, May 13. According to ALGO Traffic, the vehicle is blocking the right two lanes. As a result, authorities ask motorists to use caution when traveling through this area. The vehicle fire […]
LEEDS, AL
WAFF

Missing woman in Marshall County found safe

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - April Stark, the woman in Grant who was previously reported missing, has been found safe. Marshall County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said April Leigh Stark was last seen on Cottonville Road...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Vehicle in creek following wreck on Lee Road in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A wreck in Lee County has left one vehicle in a creek and some injuries. The incident occurred on the 4800 block of Lee Road 379, near the Lee County Flea Market and Highway 280. There have been injuries reported. However, we are unsure of...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Suspect arrested after Montgomery officer assault

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A domestic violence suspect has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a police officer while attempting to flee, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Eric Humphrey, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was taken into custody, charged with second-degree assault and third-degree domestic violence - third degree assault. MPD said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Fatal accident claims life of Mobile

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 p.m. Saturday, May 7, has claimed the life of a Mobile woman. Jaylyn T. Jackson, 23, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Altima she was driving struck a 2019 GMC Yukon driven by Charles W. Hicks, 45, of Grove Hill. Jackson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred at the intersection of Alabama 21 and Lowndes County 7 near the 102 mile marker, approximately 17 miles south of Hayneville, in Lowndes County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police attempt to ID Best Buy theft suspects, seeking public help

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Opelika Police Department initiated an investigation into a third-degree theft of property at Best Buy located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika, Alabama. Surveillance video revealed the two suspects, who authorities describe as both black females, that entered the store around 10:50 a.m. The suspects stole nearly […]
OPELIKA, AL
wbrc.com

Ashland man killed in crash Sunday afternoon

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 70 year old man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, May 8 in Clay County. ALEA has identified the victim as Brinton G. Heath of Ashland. Authorities say he was killed when the 2000 Ford Ranger he was driving left the road and hit a tree on Alabama 77 near the 35 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Ashland.
ASHLAND, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tuscaloosa man killed in Shelby County wreck

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. Sunday, May 8, has claimed the life of a Tuscaloosa man, according to a report from the Alabama State Troopers. William D. Symington, 27, was fatally injured when the 2018 Honda Rebel motorcycle he was operating crossed the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
