Single-vehicle crash claims Ashland man’s life

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 p.m. Saturday, May 7, has claimed the life of a Mobile woman. Jaylyn T. Jackson, 23, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Altima she was driving struck a 2019 GMC Yukon driven by Charles W. Hicks, 45, of Grove Hill. Jackson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred at the intersection of Alabama 21 and Lowndes County 7 near the 102 mile marker, approximately 17 miles south of Hayneville, in Lowndes County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

MOBILE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO