(Wayne County, IN)--One person is dead as the result of a three-car crash in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at around 4:45 on Pottershop Road near Creek Road. According to the Indiana State Police, an SUV driven by Rafael Lopez – who was driving without a license – tried to pass a van at the crest of a hill and in a no-passing zone. Lopez’s SUV collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle being ridden by 47-year-old Samuel Weller of Liberty. Weller was pronounced dead at the scene. Lopez was taken to Reid Health to be tested for drugs or alcohol. There is no indication so far that Lopez has been charged criminally.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO