Wichita, KS

Man dies in northwest Wichita accident

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said a 42-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in a northwest...

Wichita man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash in April. 23-year-old Collin Becker is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Becker was arrested after an April 16th crash at 17th and Tyler Road. A pickup collided with...
WICHITA, KS
Multiple Agencies Investigating Shooting Incident in Chase County

The KBI, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Chase County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an shooting incident that happened early Friday morning. Deputies received a 911 call from a man saying that a passenger in their vehicle had been shot. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office and KHP troopers responded to mile marker 13 on Highway 150 and found a 33-year-old man, from Emporia, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Worker injured in accident at Bombardier Wichita facility

An unidentified man was injured Thursday in a workplace accident at the Bombardier Wichita facility near Harry and Tyler Road. Police said the man was working on a fire extinguisher when he struck the cap and caused the extinguisher to explode. The man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
Driver killed in Barber County truck crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Medicine Lodge man was killed Thursday morning in an accident involving a cement truck. Troopers said 58-year-old Anthony Peek was driving a cement truck south on McAdoo Road, about six miles south of Coats. The right front tire caught loose sand on the roadway and veered toward a ditch. The driver over-corrected and the truck went into the east ditch and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Man pleads no contest in bridge shootings near Leavenworth

A 39-year-old man who authorities say randomly shot at drivers stopped on a bridge between Missouri and Kansas has pleaded no contest in the case. Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, entered the plea Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said Westrem fired at least 20 rounds at construction workers and drivers stopped on the Centennial Bridge between Leavenworth, Kansas, and Platte County, Missouri, in May 2020. He was stopped when a soldier from Fort Leavenworth, Master Sgt. David Royer, hit Westrem with his vehicle.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
One dead after crash in McPherson County

UPDATE: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in McPherson County. 43-year-old Robert Harrell of Kansas City, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 56 east of McPherson. The KHP said the crash happened around...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Towanda schools placed in lockout after man flees from arrest

UPDATE: Roberts was arrested without incident Thursday evening. Officials have not said what he was wanted for. Schools in Towanda were placed on a situational lockout after police received a report of a dangerous character in the community. The city placed a notice on its Facebook page just before noon...
TOWANDA, KS
#Accident
Haysville man convicted in death of his infant daughter

A Haysville man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of his 4-month-old daughter. 36-year-old Andrew Franklin of Haysville pleaded no contest last month to the reduced charge and a single count of child abuse in the death of Brexley Grace Franklin. Andrew Franklin faces years in prison when he’s sentenced June 6.
HAYSVILLE, KS
Chemistry accident forces evacuation of Andover high school

The Andover Central High School was evacuated Friday morning because of an accident in a chemistry class. A chemical spill in a classroom forced students to be evacuated to Jaguar Stadium. The spill was cleaned up and the building was cleared to allow students to return around 11:25 a.m. No...
ANDOVER, KS
New structure completed at Wichita’s Nomar Plaza

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for an improvement to the Nomar Plaza in north Wichita. The plaza at 21st and Broadway now has a shade structure to provide relief from the hot sun during outdoor events. Mayor Brandon Whipple held his weekly news briefing at the Plaza to allow for the ribbon-cutting. He said the structure will make the Plaza more versatile and it can be used for events throughout the year.
WICHITA, KS
Lawsuit filed regarding new sports betting law & Greyhound Park

Kansas has legalized sports betting. But the state was sued almost immediately Thursday by a state-owned casino operator over an unrelated part of the law designed to revive a long-closed greyhound track in its area. The lawsuit is from the Kansas Star Casino operated by Boyd Gaming about 15 miles...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Construction Business Order to Pay Over $76K in Fines/Restitution

A $76,493.29 default judgment was entered against a local construction business and its owner for engaging in deceptive and unconscionable acts. The matter was brought by the Office of the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division. The division investigated the matter after receiving two separate consumer complaints against Wichita Construction, LLC and Alvaro Augusto Ramirez.
WICHITA, KS
KDHE Issues Another Boil Water Advisory for Garden Plain

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the City of Garden Plain public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run...
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
Governor signs bill to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill Wednesday to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. The governor signed the bill in a ceremony at a grocery store in Olathe. The bill will phase out the sales tax starting this year, and it will be eliminated by 2025. The...
KANSAS STATE
Governor signs bill allowing sports betting in Kansas

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bipartisan bill that will allow residents to legally participate in sports betting. Senate Bill 84 will also allow state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks. The bill also allows venues such as restaurants and non-profit fraternal or veterans organizations to have...
KANSAS STATE
Augusta hosting benefit concert for Andover

A dozen bands are taking part in a benefit concert to help people impacted by the Andover tornado. The concert is set for May 22, at the Augusta Theatre. Along with music, there will also be food trucks at the venue. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or in-person the day of the concert.
AUGUSTA, KS
Gov. Kelly Signs Bill Expanding Access to Computer Science Education

Governor Kelly signed a bipartisan bill to promote computer science education in Kansas schools. The bill also provides funding for teachers to receive training in computer science programs, including scholarships for educators in rural areas or underrepresented socioeconomic groups to obtain training. Additionally, House Bill 2466 establishes a pilot program...
KANSAS STATE

