Man dies in northwest Wichita accident

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for an improvement to the Nomar Plaza in north Wichita. The plaza at 21st and Broadway now has a shade structure to provide relief from the hot sun during outdoor events. Mayor Brandon Whipple held his weekly news briefing at the Plaza to allow for the ribbon-cutting. He said the structure will make the Plaza more versatile and it can be used for events throughout the year.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO