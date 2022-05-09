Registration opens for Duluth Recreational Soccer

The Grand Rapids baseball team had to move their doubleheader to Bemidji Thursday due to a washed out field. The Thunderhawks would drop game on 4-3 after the Lumberjacks hit a walk off homer in extra innings, but Rapids would crawl back in game two and win 5-2 earning the series split.
Three Yellowjackets have earned top Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) honors. Duluth native and University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) senior Maya Callaway has been named UMAC women's tennis Player of the Year for the second straight season. She went 14-9 in singles this season including a 8-0 mark in UMAC play.
The Eveleth-Gilbert softball visited Duluth Marshall on Tuesday. The Golden Bears came into the game on back-to-back wins. A hit from Theyen Flies would get Eveleth-Gilbert on the board first, Emily Kemp with a follow up RBI.
On Thursday Northwestern standout guard Monte Mayberry officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Cardinal Stritch University. The Wolves are in Milwaukee and part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). A senior this season past season Mayberry led the Tigers averaging over 19 points...
The Esko and Cloquet baseball baseball teams were at home on Tuesday. Esko was looking for their 7th win on the season, hosting Greenway/Nashwauk Keewatin. The score was 5-2 Titans in the second inning before Bryce Hipp would bring Kade Gonsorowski home , to make it 5-3. Esko would battle...
Superior softball picked up their third straight win Thursday shutting our Carlton at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. The Spartans earned the 4-0 win to improve to 9-1 on the season. Across seven innings Ari Robillard pitched a one-hitter. Next they're set to host Grand Rapids Friday at 4:30pm.
Both the UMD men's and women's hockey teams will see new leaders at the league level next season. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), home to the Bulldog men, announced the hiring of Heather Weems as their next commissioner. Currently the athletic director at St. Cloud State Univeristy, she'll take...
Duluth girl's lacrosse was taking on Grand Rapids/Greenway on senior night Tuesday. Duluth was looking for revenge after a road loss earlier in the season. The Lightning were down 3-1 early, Molly Pierce would get them within one. The Wolfpack's Gabriella Brisbois would also score, as Duluth won 11-10.
Deep in the Superior School Forest it was big surprise for Superior High School biology teacher Lori Danz. She was named a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the award during a surprise ceremony on Wednesday. Wisconsin State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly presented the honor to Danz saying, "The inspiration that she...
For the first time ever, kids at Nett Lake Elementary were able to go on a mission to mars, at STARBASE Minnesota-Duluth. They came down with the students from North Woods. And a financial boost for the transportation came from the East Range School to Work/Tech Prep Partnership. Students and...
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson tested positive for COVID-19. She had been quarantining with symptoms, tested Wednesday, and got her result back Thursday. The mayor said on Twitter that she was supposed to be speaking at the Heartland Forward Summit this week. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">So far on this 2nd day...
At the Radisson Hotel Harborview, Duluth firefighters and police officers gathered together for a little recognition of gratitude. The hotel hosted the Second Annual "Salute to Our Duluth Firefighters and Police Officers" event. The celebration was all about giving "thanks" to those brave men and women for all they do...
The Homegrown Music Festival is recommending anyone who went to a concert last week test for COVID-19. Homegrown organizers say several people have tested positive since attending the festivities. The festival ran from May 1-8 at venues in Duluth and Superior. "We wish a speedy recovery to those who may...
Greens on Foreteenth is looking forward to their first full season of mini golf. And to celebrate, they hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening event on Friday. 4th graders from Jeff Teasck's class were on hand to help cut the ribbon and play a quick game in the sunshine.
Memorial Day is a few weeks away, and more groups are needed to march in Duluth's parade. Sharon Bergquist with the Duluth Women of Today, which helps organize it, said they're hoping to get to 50 groups. "We do ask that ... you have some red, white, and blue decorations...
As the Northland enjoyed soaring temperatures and sunshine Tuesday, the kale and kohlrabi are starting to pop up at SolFed Farm. The Duluth Township farm is heading into this growing season with a new designation: Certified Naturally Grown. Liz Strohmayer is the one-woman force behind SolFed. She started with raised...
With Minnesota Fishing Opener two days away, it'll be tough to get boats on lakes up the Gunflint Trail. Many are still fully ice-covered as of Thursday afternoon. Ben Seaton, manager at Hungry Jack Outfitters and Cabins, said they are fielding a lot of calls right now. 'People are curious...
After a lot of coordination and planning, the big lip dub at Virginia High School is now ready for editing! Set to Justin Timberlake's, "Can't Stop the Feeling," the video will include the sports and activities clubs doing their thing.
According to the Voyageurs Wolf Project, a female wolf they were tracking was illegally shot and killed recently near Voyageurs National Park. In a post on the Voyageurs Wolf Project Facebook page, the group said the wolf was the breeding female of the Tamarack Pack, and her killing "ended the Tamarack Pack as we know it." The male became a lone wolf and has been seen wandering around the study area.
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, the Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during Good Morning Northland!
Comments / 0