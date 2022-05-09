ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Local man’s lottery winnings benefit the community

By (Cristian Sida)
KJCT8
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The year was 2011, and a lottery ticket purchased in the Redlands made one local $1 million wealthier. Little did Dean Pichler know, it was his good friend and neighbor Henrey Hank Taylor. “...Until the news that evening, that somebody...

www.kjct8.com

KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s second Old Spaghetti Factory will be moving into the Fox & Hound location near South Carefree and Powers that abruptly closed in 2019. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department posted on Twitter that permits had been pulled for Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory. The only other location in Colorado is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Animal shelters in the Grand Valley seeing kitten influx

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some animal shelters in the Grand Valley are reporting a major influx of kittens this kitten season and it’s creating some strain for the shelters. CLAWS Cat Rescue and Sanctuary said that over the last month they’ve had more than 100 kittens come through...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Lunch Lizard unveils new food truck to help bring meals to kids

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Schools everywhere will soon be adjourning for summer break which means for many kids, daily meals will be harder to come by. In 2015, District 51 and the Western Colorado Community Foundation launched a pilot program aimed at getting meals to kids in need throughout the summer. The district said during the school year, students who qualify are able to get breakfast and lunch free of charge thanks to federal funding. But summer was a different story.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

How residents in Southern Colorado can participate in the largest single-day food drive event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest single-day food drive in the nation is happening Saturday. It's called the Stamp Out Hunger. The National Association of Letter Carriers and Care and Share Food Bank is asking for the Southern Colorado community's help to combat world hunger. In 2019, the Stamp Out Hunger event collected over The post How residents in Southern Colorado can participate in the largest single-day food drive event appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Redlands, CO
Fruita, CO
Lifestyle
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Fruita, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KJCT8

Grab your bagpipes, the Third Annual Grand Valley Highland Games are coming

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Citizens of the Grand Valley can expect things to get a lot more Scottish this weekend, with the Third Annual Grand Valley Highland Games rapidly approaching. The games will be held at the Mesa County Fairgrounds on May 14, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and May 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities include caber tosses, hay bale tosses, bagpiping competitions, dancing, clan booths, and many others.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

City of Grand Junction invites public to community meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction will be hosting a community meeting at Fire Station No. 6, located at 729 27 Rd. on May 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be various city departments at the meeting informing the public about current projects and plans.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
#Kjct#Shriners Hospitals
1230 ESPN

A Colorado Horror Story: Wolves vs. Cows

A Colorado rancher has been having trouble lately with what he believes to be wolves attacking and killing his cows late at night. Where in Colorado Are These Wolves Attacking Cows?. The Colorado rancher, Don Gittleson, owns a ranch just outside of Walden, Colorado, a small town located in Jackson...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Fires at homeless campsite near Durango contained

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighters near Durango were able to contain two separate fires at a homeless campsite before they got out of control. La Plata County officials say campfires are to blame for both fires that broke out at Purple Cliff over the last 24 hours. While the homeless have been permitted to stay there, […]
DURANGO, CO
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Lottery
1230 ESPN

These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend. So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

For 125th time, 'Strawberry Days' festival returns to Colorado mountain town

For the 125th time, the Strawberry Days summer festival will be returning to Glenwood Springs this June. Strawberry Days is one of the oldest, continuously held festivals in Colorado. It celebrates the start of the strawberry harvest season in the area. According to the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, the festival began as a marketing tool to promote the fruit growers of the Roaring Fork and Grand River Valleys.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Fruita Monument graduates reminisce about high school during the pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Stocker stadium was decked out in blue Tuesday night. That’s because the Fruita Monument High School class of 2022 walked the stage to receive their diplomas. For these graduates, their high school experience came with a unique set of challenges. These graduates spent their...
FRUITA, CO
Daily Record

Death toll hits 142 wild horses held captive in Colorado after BLM fails to vaccinate. Feds promise probe — and more roundups.

CAÑON CITY — A rising death toll of captive wild horses in fenced pens has hit 142 after federal caretakers failed to provide vaccinations in the latest breakdown of the government’s controversial holding system. This debacle has piqued concerns about humane treatment as the Bureau of Land Management ramps up roundups to reduce mushrooming mustang herds that roam free — along with cattle and sheep — on increasingly arid public lands.
CANON CITY, CO
KJCT8

Hazy skies seen around Mesa County

Fruita Monument graduates reminisce about high school during the pandemic. High School seniors return to their elementary schools ahead of graduation. District 51 high school seniors donned their caps and gowns as they briefly returned to the elementary schools where they started their grade school careers. Pet of week 05...
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Former Green Valley Ranch HOA Manager ‘Shocked’ At HOA’s Cash Stash

DENVER (CBS4)– Roger Sherman, who managed the Green Valley Ranch HOA for 15 years, says he was “shocked” to learn the current HOA board has amassed more than $1 million in cash, savings accounts, checking accounts and CDs while simultaneously initiating foreclosure proceedings against homeowners who haven’t paid their HOA penalties. (credit: CBS) “It just seems unfair,” said Sherman. A CBS4 Investigation this week reported that the controversial HOA had accrued $1,090,074 in cash and equivalent assets, an amount that has been building up in its bank accounts for the last four years according to the HOA’s own financial reports. In 2021, the...
DENVER, CO

