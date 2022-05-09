ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

AP source: Kings hire Mike Brown as new coach

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person familiar with the decision says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Golden State assistant Mike Brown as their head coach....

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Doncic, Mavericks cruise past Suns 113-86 to force Game 7

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix. The Mavericks won when facing elimination for the first time in three tries with Doncic, their three-time All-Star. The top-seeded Suns were held to a season low in scoring, regular season or playoffs, for the second time in the series. Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Booker had 19 points.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KEYT

Phillies score 2 runs in 9th inning, hold off Dodgers 9-7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs, the Philadelphia Phillies pushed two runs across in the ninth inning after squandering a six-run lead and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. The Phillies saw their 7-1 lead evaporate after the Dodgers used a four-run eighth to tie the game 7-all. In the ninth, the Phillies scored a run on a wild pitch by reliever Daniel Hudson with the bases loaded. Harper then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a two-run lead. Hudson (1-3) took the loss. Johan Comargo also homered for the Phillies. Andrew Bellatti (1-0) worked 2/3 of a inning and picked up the win. Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run for the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Padres sign Robinson Canó, plan to use him off the bench

ATLANTA (AP) — The San Diego Padres have signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench. Canó was not in Friday’s lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter. The New York Mets, who released Canó on Sunday, owe him nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum. Canó, 39, was designated for assignment on May 2 after hitting .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets. He sat out last season serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KEYT

Stanton homers twice as Yankees beat White Sox 15-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in six runs, and the New York Yankees used a seven-run eighth inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 15-7 for their fourth straight victory. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also connected for major league-leading New York in the opener of an eight-game trip. Judge had four RBIs and Donaldson drove in three runs. Led by its relentless lineup, New York won for the 16th time in 18 games. Stanton and Co. are off to the franchise’s best start since the Yankees also opened 23-8 in 2003.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Nba History#Nba Finals#Ap Sports#The Sacramento Kings#Golden State#Espn#The Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers
KEYT

Chargers hoping Spiller can provide depth at running back

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are set with Austin Ekeler as their lead running back. Trying to find a dependable backup has been a work in progress the last two seasons. With recent draft picks Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree struggling to adjust to the NFL, and Justin Jackson a free agent, the Chargers are hoping fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller can come in and provide a boost. Spiller was on the practice field Friday for the start of rookie minicamp. Most of his time was spent in individual drills with running backs coach Derrick Foster.
COSTA MESA, CA
KEYT

Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat. There will be back-to-back-to-back seventh games on Saturday that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. There could be even more seventh games on Sunday. Three other series at 3-2 heading into Friday night. The most Game 7s ever in a single round was six in 1992.
NHL
KEYT

Charlo, Castaño eager for undisputed 154-pound title rematch

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño both fell agonizingly short of becoming the first undisputed super welterweight world champion when they fought to a split draw 10 months ago. That disappointment only fueled both fighters’ desire to get it right in their highly anticipated rematch. Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Castaño (17-0-2, 12 KOs) for all four major 154-pound belts Saturday night in the famed outdoor tennis stadium in Carson, south of downtown Los Angeles. Only six fighters have ever held every major title in their respective weight classes during the four-belt era, but the chance at history only makes this rematch slightly more enticing to both fighters.
CARSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy