(ABC 6 News) - Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahas said a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault. During the evening hours of May 10th, Faribault detectives identified and contacted the suspect at his home. The department is no longer seeking information from the public regarding the suspect of the suspect's vehicle. The incident does remain as an active investigation at this time.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO