BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher at a Boston middle school is recovering after a student threw a cup of boiling ramen noodles in her face. The student at McKinley, a school for children with special needs, attempted to heat up his lunch in the microwave with a textbook accompanying it when the teacher tried to stop him from microwaving the book. According to the police report, the student “stood up from his seat and threw his cup of boiling hot ramen noodles at the victim’s face.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO