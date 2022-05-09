ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Phelps by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 10:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pike, Ralls by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike; Ralls The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pike County in west central Illinois Northeastern Ralls County in northeastern Missouri North central Pike County in northeastern Missouri * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barry, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlas. This includes Interstate 72 between exits 20 and 35. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIKE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Montgomery, Pike, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Montgomery; Pike; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in east central Missouri Northeastern Montgomery County in east central Missouri Northwestern Warren County in east central Missouri Southwestern Pike County in northeastern Missouri * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Hartford to near Jonesburg, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Hartford. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 175 and 183. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike, Ralls by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike; Ralls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN RALLS AND NORTH CENTRAL PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Pike, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Barry, Griggsville, Atlas, Hull, New Canton, Kinderhook, Baylis, New Salem, Detroit, El Dara, Saverton, New Hartford, Summer Hill, Rockport and Ashburn. This includes Interstate 72 between exits 20 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIKE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ogle, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Ogle; Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and locally over 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to locally 2 inches can be expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Forreston, Durand, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Nelson, Woodland Shores, Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung and Harrison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OGLE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Missouri, including the following county, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Western Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Poland to near Bayou Chicot, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Bunkie, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Effie, Pine Prairie, Lecompte, Bayou Chicot, Echo, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Poland, Kolin, Centerpoint, Ruby and St. Landry. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 43 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Green FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following county, Green. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brodhead, Monticello, Albany and Juda. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREEN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SHANNON...NORTHEASTERN HOWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Summersville to near Mountain View, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Current River State Park... Ozark National Scenic Riverways Mountain View... Birch Tree Summersville... Montier Teresita... Arroll Eunice... Alley Spring Hartshorn... Pine Crest Peace Valley HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Columbia and northeastern Dane Counties through 745 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marshall, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall and Deansville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana Central Catahoula Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frogmore, or near Ferriday, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near West Ferriday around 705 PM CDT. Ferriday and Frogmore around 710 PM CDT. Monterey around 740 PM CDT. Deer Park around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ridgecrest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Shackelford County through 745 PM CDT At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Albany, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Albany, Fort Griffin, Ibex and Us-180 Near The Shackelford- Stephens County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Callahan; Jones; Shackelford; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALLAHAN...SOUTHEASTERN JONES...SOUTHWESTERN SHACKELFORD AND NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hamby, moving east at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR HAMBY HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Clyde around 710 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Impact and Lake Fort Phantom Hill. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 279 and 302. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Iron, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Baraga; Iron; Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron, west central Marquette and southeastern Baraga Counties through 830 PM EDT/730 PM CDT/ At 756 PM EDT/656 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of U.S. 141 between Covington and Amasa, or 18 miles north of Crystal Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Michigamme, Champion, Lake Michigamme, Three Lakes, U.S. 141 between Covington and Amasa, Craig Lake State Park, Van Riper State Park, Ned Lake and Bone Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nolan, Runnels, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nolan; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nolan, southwestern Taylor and northern Runnels Counties through 800 PM CDT At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Happy Valley, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winters, Wingate, Happy Valley, Bradshaw, Drasco, Pumphrey, Shep, Lake Winters Lake and Ovalo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Callahan; Jones; Shackelford; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALLAHAN...SOUTHEASTERN JONES...SOUTHWESTERN SHACKELFORD AND NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hamby, moving east at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR HAMBY HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Clyde around 710 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Impact and Lake Fort Phantom Hill. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 279 and 302. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Irion, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Irion; Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green and east central Irion Counties through 800 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Knickerbocker, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Christoval, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Knickerbocker and Tankersley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Northwestern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jessie, or 44 miles north of Valley City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aneta, Kloten and Logan Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING Winds will continue to diminish this evening.
