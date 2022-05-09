Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike; Ralls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN RALLS AND NORTH CENTRAL PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Pike, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Barry, Griggsville, Atlas, Hull, New Canton, Kinderhook, Baylis, New Salem, Detroit, El Dara, Saverton, New Hartford, Summer Hill, Rockport and Ashburn. This includes Interstate 72 between exits 20 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0