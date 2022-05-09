ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area A line of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms will impact...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marshall, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall and Deansville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Green FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following county, Green. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brodhead, Monticello, Albany and Juda. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREEN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Concordia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CONCORDIA PARISH At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frogmore, or 7 miles south of Ferriday, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Monterey around 730 PM CDT. Deer Park around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ridgecrest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ogle, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Ogle; Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and locally over 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to locally 2 inches can be expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Forreston, Durand, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Nelson, Woodland Shores, Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung and Harrison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OGLE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/07 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.7 1 Minor 14/07 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 14/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.7 0-1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 0 None 15/08 PM 5.6 -0.2 1.7 0 Moderate 16/09 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 0 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Missouri, including the following county, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Montgomery County in east central Missouri * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Fulton County in west central Illinois * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Avon and surrounding areas. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Summerset to near Durand to near Pecatonica, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Durand around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Shirland, Harrison and Lake Summerset. This includes...Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING Winds will continue to diminish this evening.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SHANNON...NORTHEASTERN HOWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Summersville to near Mountain View, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Current River State Park... Ozark National Scenic Riverways Mountain View... Birch Tree Summersville... Montier Teresita... Arroll Eunice... Alley Spring Hartshorn... Pine Crest Peace Valley HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jonesburg, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Florence, Jonesburg, Bellflower and High Hill. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 175 and 183. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stephenson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENSON COUNTY At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridott, or 11 miles east of Freeport, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davis, Rock City and Lake Summerset. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Western Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Poland to near Bayou Chicot, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Bunkie, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Effie, Pine Prairie, Lecompte, Bayou Chicot, Echo, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Poland, Kolin, Centerpoint, Ruby and St. Landry. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 43 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Beach Hazards Statement, area beaches north of Cape Lookout. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, all of East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/07 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.7 1 Minor 14/07 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 14/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.7 0-1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 0 None 15/08 PM 5.6 -0.2 1.7 0 Moderate 16/09 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 0 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Onslow COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas, Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Iron; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN IRON POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Wichita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clay County in northern Texas Southeastern Wichita County in northern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern Wichita Falls, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Dean, Jolly, Sheppard AFB, Pleasant Valley and Cashion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TX

