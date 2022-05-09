Teen found after being reported missing
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said a 15-year-old boy with autism was found after being reported missing. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on...www.khou.com
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said a 15-year-old boy with autism was found after being reported missing. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on...www.khou.com
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1