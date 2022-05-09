ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Teen found after being reported missing

KHOU
KHOU
 5 days ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said a 15-year-old boy with autism was found after being reported missing. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on...

Comments / 1

KHOU

Skeletal remains found beneath NE Houston home by remodeling crew

HOUSTON — Investigators are looking for answers after skeletal remains were found Thursday in a northeast Houston home. Police were called to the 5700 block of Rietta Street just before 1 p.m. after a remodeling crew found the remains under the floorboards of the house, according to Houston police.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Body of shooting victim found on East Freeway feeder road

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — The body of a man was found lying in an east Houston roadway late Thursday, and investigators are working to find out what led to his death. A driver was in the 14000 block of the I-10 East Freeway feeder road near Freeport Boulevard when they came upon the body and called 911, according to investigators the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

19-year-old arrested, charged in connection with high school seniors found dead in The Woodlands

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old has been arrested after two Woodlands High School students were found dead earlier this month. The suspect has been identified as Abdulbaaith Adewale. He has been charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury after fentanyl was found in the teens' systems.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

2 suspects still on the run following chase with deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One suspect is in custody and two more are still on the run following a chase with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The chase began around 11 a.m. Thursday near the 7000 block of Fondren. Deputies say the chase started as an attempted traffic stop.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

2 women shot in altercation between neighbors, police say

HOUSTON — Two women were shot during an altercation between neighbors, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 5800 block of Thursh Drive in southeast Houston. Police say the incident started as a dispute between neighbors regarding kids playing on a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Map: Where are the most hit-and-run crashes in Harris County?

HOUSTON — Hit-and-run crashes as well as injuries and deaths that come along with them are dramatically up in Harris County and are outpacing other large Texas counties, according to a KHOU 11 Investigates analysis of Texas Department of Transportation data. From 2018 to 2021, total hit-and-run crashes in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

TDCJ: Escaped inmate stabbed guard, took control of bus before escape

CENTERVILLE, Texas — 7 p.m. - Texas Department of Criminal Justice Public Information Officer Robert Hurst gave more details into what happened leading up to Lopez's escape from the transport bus. Hurst said Lopez was being taken to a medical appointment in Huntsville, however, did not specify what the...
CENTERVILLE, TX
