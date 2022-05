The Houston Texans’ signing of Jerry Hughes likely just made Melvin Ingram more expensive for the Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier this week, the Houston Texans added former Buffalo Bills edge Jerry Hughes as part of a massive reinvention of the team’s pass rush. Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, this latest signing is going to make their own target in Melvin Ingram that much more expensive.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO