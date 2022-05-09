Man dies in northwest Wichita accident

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Air Force Veteran Lt. Colonel John Plumb. John loved to fly at an early age. He learned to fly in exchange for work at a local airport. He started flying privately, then enlisted in the Air Force in 1952. He was assigned to Forbes Air Force Base as a copilot on KC-97 refueling tankers and later flew KC-135s. During The Cold War he flew and refueled nuclear-armed bombers and was ready at a moment’s notice. Over time John racked up almost 27,000 hours fly time. Today, his passion for flying has him volunteering at the Combat Air Museum in Topeka where he runs the flight simulator. THANK YOU for your service John.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO