Wichita, KS

Man dies in northwest Wichita accident

By George Lawson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said a 42-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in a northwest...

Wichita man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash in April. 23-year-old Collin Becker is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Becker was arrested after an April 16th crash at 17th and Tyler Road. A pickup collided with...
WICHITA, KS
Multiple Agencies Investigating Shooting Incident in Chase County

The KBI, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Chase County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an shooting incident that happened early Friday morning. Deputies received a 911 call from a man saying that a passenger in their vehicle had been shot. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office and KHP troopers responded to mile marker 13 on Highway 150 and found a 33-year-old man, from Emporia, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Worker injured in accident at Bombardier Wichita facility

An unidentified man was injured Thursday in a workplace accident at the Bombardier Wichita facility near Harry and Tyler Road. Police said the man was working on a fire extinguisher when he struck the cap and caused the extinguisher to explode. The man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
Driver killed in Barber County truck crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Medicine Lodge man was killed Thursday morning in an accident involving a cement truck. Troopers said 58-year-old Anthony Peek was driving a cement truck south on McAdoo Road, about six miles south of Coats. The right front tire caught loose sand on the roadway and veered toward a ditch. The driver over-corrected and the truck went into the east ditch and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
Man pleads no contest in bridge shootings near Leavenworth

A 39-year-old man who authorities say randomly shot at drivers stopped on a bridge between Missouri and Kansas has pleaded no contest in the case. Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, entered the plea Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said Westrem fired at least 20 rounds at construction workers and drivers stopped on the Centennial Bridge between Leavenworth, Kansas, and Platte County, Missouri, in May 2020. He was stopped when a soldier from Fort Leavenworth, Master Sgt. David Royer, hit Westrem with his vehicle.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Towanda schools placed in lockout after man flees from arrest

UPDATE: Roberts was arrested without incident Thursday evening. Officials have not said what he was wanted for. Schools in Towanda were placed on a situational lockout after police received a report of a dangerous character in the community. The city placed a notice on its Facebook page just before noon...
TOWANDA, KS
Chemistry accident forces evacuation of Andover high school

The Andover Central High School was evacuated Friday morning because of an accident in a chemistry class. A chemical spill in a classroom forced students to be evacuated to Jaguar Stadium. The spill was cleaned up and the building was cleared to allow students to return around 11:25 a.m. No...
ANDOVER, KS
Local and state leaders focus on safe driving in Sedgwick County

The Kansas Department of Transportation is working with state and local leaders to promote a safe driving campaign in Sedgwick County. Over the past year, Sedgwick County has seen a rise in crashes, several of which have resulted in deaths. This campaign is stressing the importance of seatbelts and other good driving habits. Speakers at a conference Wednesday morning also highlighted the dangers of speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Wichita Construction Business Order to Pay Over $76K in Fines/Restitution

A $76,493.29 default judgment was entered against a local construction business and its owner for engaging in deceptive and unconscionable acts. The matter was brought by the Office of the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division. The division investigated the matter after receiving two separate consumer complaints against Wichita Construction, LLC and Alvaro Augusto Ramirez.
WICHITA, KS
KDHE Issues Another Boil Water Advisory for Garden Plain

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for the City of Garden Plain public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run...
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
Craig Morgan to launch ‘God, Family, Country Tour 2022’ this fall

Craig Morgan has announced his headlining “God, Family, Country Tour 2022” this fall, kicking off Oct. 19 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and making stops in Iowa, Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, and more. Special guest Ray Fulcher will serve as opening act on the tour. The God, Family, Country Tour 2022 will launch shortly after the release of Craig’s personal memoir of the same name, due out on Sept. 27.
GREEN BAY, WI
Star Spangled Salute: This Veteran Loved To Fly

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Air Force Veteran Lt. Colonel John Plumb. John loved to fly at an early age. He learned to fly in exchange for work at a local airport. He started flying privately, then enlisted in the Air Force in 1952. He was assigned to Forbes Air Force Base as a copilot on KC-97 refueling tankers and later flew KC-135s. During The Cold War he flew and refueled nuclear-armed bombers and was ready at a moment’s notice. Over time John racked up almost 27,000 hours fly time. Today, his passion for flying has him volunteering at the Combat Air Museum in Topeka where he runs the flight simulator. THANK YOU for your service John.
TOPEKA, KS
Governor signs bill to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill Wednesday to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. The governor signed the bill in a ceremony at a grocery store in Olathe. The bill will phase out the sales tax starting this year, and it will be eliminated by 2025. The...
KANSAS STATE
Star Spangled Salute: A Korean War Veteran Competes

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Korean War Veteran Jack Eckenrode. At 94, Jack has competed in over a dozen of the games in cities across the country. He started back in 1994 when Pittsburgh hosted the Senior Games, and Pittsburgh is slated to host again in 2023. Jack competes in the cycling events. To train, he bikes 30 miles a day on a piece of property he purchased from a woman named Eleanor, who he later married. Now, she’s cheering him on, along with Jack’s 12 children, 41 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren. Good luck Jack and THANK YOU for your service.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Governor vetoes bill that would limit actions on infectious disease

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill from the Legislature that would prohibit governing bodies and public officials from taking certain actions related to infectious diseases, such as mask mandates. The bill also limits the powers of the state health secretary related to the enforcement of a quarantine and requiring student vaccinations.
KANSAS STATE
Augusta hosting benefit concert for Andover

A dozen bands are taking part in a benefit concert to help people impacted by the Andover tornado. The concert is set for May 22, at the Augusta Theatre. Along with music, there will also be food trucks at the venue. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or in-person the day of the concert.
AUGUSTA, KS
Gov. Kelly Signs Bill Expanding Access to Computer Science Education

Governor Kelly signed a bipartisan bill to promote computer science education in Kansas schools. The bill also provides funding for teachers to receive training in computer science programs, including scholarships for educators in rural areas or underrepresented socioeconomic groups to obtain training. Additionally, House Bill 2466 establishes a pilot program...
KANSAS STATE

