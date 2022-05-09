ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP softball ends 2022 season with 7-1 loss to UAB

By UTEP Athletics
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP softball team fell to UAB 7-1 to close out the season Sunday afternoon at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex.

UAB took a quick 7-0 lead after three innings. The Blazers tallied three runs on three hits in the first inning and held a 3-0 lead throughout a scoreless second. UAB (25-23, 13-10 C-USA) tacked on four more runs in the third that put the Blazers up 7-0. Each team left a runner on base during the fourth frame, and neither squad scored in innings five or six.

The Miners posted their lone run of the game in the home seventh as Ajia Richard shredded a longball over center field, but UAB threw out the final Miner runner to end the game 7-1.

Lexi Morales had UTEP’s first hit of the game with a lead-off single in the fourth. Cheyenne Stark followed Morales’ example with her own lead-off single in the sixth while Morales drew UTEP’s only walk of the game two plays later. Richard’s RBI in the seventh brings her season total to 19. Kaylin Jackson’s and Ashlynn Allen’s base hits in the final frame brought the squad to five total.

UTEP finished the season 15-34, 5-19 in Conference USA play. The Miners did not qualify for the C-USA Tournament.

