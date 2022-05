Nathan Allen of the Nashville band Seryn knows the outdoor stage at Common Grounds well from a decade’s worth of gigs at the Waco venue. “It’s our spot,” he called it in an interview as the band headed for a Tulsa, Oklahoma, show. Allen also knows that Seryn’s Thursday night show is cause for celebration, if one needed something more than the band’s first appearance in Waco in six years: It’s the 10th anniversary of Seryn’s first Common Grounds appearance, when the indie-folk band called Denton its home base.

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO