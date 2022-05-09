ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

City council to vote on Martin Park Apartments resolution

By Grace Whaley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville City Council is set to vote on a resolution to expand a tenant assistance program to include residents of Martin Park Apartments.

This comes after several residents have complained to Eyewitness News of deplorable and unsafe living conditions.

In 2021, the city council appropriated $50,000 to help with moving costs for residents of Woodland Park Apartments.

On Monday night, city council members are expected to vote to extend that assistance to residents moving out of Martin Park Apartments.

If the resolution is approved, the grant would also be extended until December 31 or until all of the money is used.

On May 4, residents of Martin Park received documents from management outlining plans to improve the property.

The document says apartment renovations will start in May.

The letter also claims that a group of angry residents has been threatening staff and off-duty police officers have been hired for their safety.

Other than poor living conditions, some residents have told Eyewitness News that rent checks and money orders were recently stolen, but they are still being asked to pay.

The letter from management says that theft is not covered by insurance and residents should work with their banks to recover stolen checks or money orders.

Eyewitness News has tried several times to talk to management but has not been able to do so.

