ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Moderate to major tidal flooding to last days at NC and Virginia coasts

By Michelle Wolf, Julius Ayo
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — Strong winds are creating the perfect storm for moderate to major tidal flooding this weekend.

It’s one that experts predict will be worse than the King Tide last fall.

The forecast shows Norfolk’s lowest-lying areas will be flooded come Sunday and high tide will keep stacking, as experts say the water is going to stick around.

The National Weather Service also warned of coastal flooding in North Carolina’s Outer Banks as the area experienced an extended period of strong winds and high surf on Sunday.

The weather service also said the high tides and overwash at the North Carolina coast could continue until at least Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Rw7t_0fXHMLzH00
A photo of overwash at the Outer Banks from the National Weather Service in Morehead City, NC

“It’s going to stay for about three days,” Skip Stiles of Wetlands Watch said about the Virginia tidal flooding.

The organization is dedicated to conserving wetlands.

“Watch where the high tides are. That’s when it’ll get worse,” Stiles explained.

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, moderate to major tidal flooding is expected along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, Atlantic Ocean, and Virginia’s tidal rivers Saturday night through mid-week.

Gale conditions are also expected for the Chesapeake Bay, Atlantic Ocean, and Currituck Sound starting this afternoon and continuing through Tuesday.

“It’s going to be hard to get around. Hampton Boulevard will probably be flooded most of the next few days,” Stiles stated.

Stiles said he spent most of Saturday informing new business owners of the impending water and handing out flyers.

“The water literally comes up out of the ground because where I’m standing used to be a creek,” Stiles said.

If you live near a flood zone, move your valuables to higher ground. That includes your cars.

Check 511Virginia.org before you leave. Never drive in high water or across a flooded roadway. A few inches of water can sweep vehicles away. Do not try to move or drive around a barricade or sign.

Avoid flood-prone areas, especially along creeks, ditches, and low-lying areas. Look out for tree limbs and other debris in the roadway that may have been carried by water. Reduce your speed and increase your following distance. Keep headlights on while it’s raining.

“Just be real careful because any water you see in the streets is going to be saltwater. Even if you drive through it it’s going to be saltwater on your brakes,” Stiles cautioned.

Stiles predicts the high water won’t begin to recede until mid-week, so plan ahead. The City of Norfolk recently partnered with the Waze app to help drivers navigate flood-closed streets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
WJHL

Smyth County experiencing widespread phone outages

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Smyth County community members may be without cell phone and landline service for the entirety of Friday due to an outage. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, the outage is believed to have been caused by a severed fiber line, and crews continue to work to find where the […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Tidal Flooding#Coasts#High Water#Wetlands Watch
iheart.com

Nebraska Dust Storms Come In With Gust Front

A wall of dust in south central Nebraska damages buildings and blows semis off I-80. The National Weather Service reported zero visibility for drivers on the interstate at both Aurora and York, and issued a "Dust Storm Warning" with winds up to 85 mile an hour. There are reports of...
NEBRASKA STATE
WAVY News 10

Blog: Where did the water go?

Some cool pictures that were sent to us yesterday- check this out. This is in the southern part of Virginia Beach in the back bay community. Notice anything missing? There’s no water!. The frequent north and northeast wind we’ve been seeing from the low offshore has pushed the water...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet advises mariners of new hazards due to storm

U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet reported Thursday morning, May 12, 2022 that all mariners should be advised that due to the recent storm, new hazards exist in and around the navigational channels in the area of Oregon Inlet. Hazards reported include “several off-station aids to navigation, several fixed and...
OREGON STATE
theriver953.com

NWS confirms another tornado in Virginia

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed at their website that an EF-0 tornado struck Rockbridge County Fri. May 6. Strong straight line winds were reported with an EF-0 tornado embedded in them. The winds struck just south of Fairfield Virginia and ran northward for a little more than a...
FAIRFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WHSV

The EF Scale: What is it?

(WHSV) - When it comes to determining the strength of a tornado, we use the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) to rate the damage. This was orginally known as just the Fujita Scale (F) but in 2007, that changed to the EF scale which more accurately characterized damage. Tornadoes are not...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in NC as ‘swarm’ of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba. Dr. Scott White with the University of...
CATAWBA, NC
WFXR

How many historic sites in Virginia are at risk of flooding?

(STACKER) — Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the most common and fatal natural disasters […]
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Part of NC 12 on OBX closed due to ocean overwash

RODANTHE, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate flooding event that impacted NC 12 on November 28, 2021. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said part of NC Highway 12 on the Outer Banks is closed due to ocean overwash Tuesday morning.
RODANTHE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy