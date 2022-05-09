Moderate to major tidal flooding to last days at NC and Virginia coasts

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WNCN) — Strong winds are creating the perfect storm for moderate to major tidal flooding this weekend.

It’s one that experts predict will be worse than the King Tide last fall.

The forecast shows Norfolk’s lowest-lying areas will be flooded come Sunday and high tide will keep stacking, as experts say the water is going to stick around.

The National Weather Service also warned of coastal flooding in North Carolina’s Outer Banks as the area experienced an extended period of strong winds and high surf on Sunday.

The weather service also said the high tides and overwash at the North Carolina coast could continue until at least Wednesday.

A photo of overwash at the Outer Banks from the National Weather Service in Morehead City, NC

“It’s going to stay for about three days,” Skip Stiles of Wetlands Watch said about the Virginia tidal flooding.

The organization is dedicated to conserving wetlands.

“Watch where the high tides are. That’s when it’ll get worse,” Stiles explained.

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, moderate to major tidal flooding is expected along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, Atlantic Ocean, and Virginia’s tidal rivers Saturday night through mid-week.

Gale conditions are also expected for the Chesapeake Bay, Atlantic Ocean, and Currituck Sound starting this afternoon and continuing through Tuesday.

“It’s going to be hard to get around. Hampton Boulevard will probably be flooded most of the next few days,” Stiles stated.

Stiles said he spent most of Saturday informing new business owners of the impending water and handing out flyers.

“The water literally comes up out of the ground because where I’m standing used to be a creek,” Stiles said.

If you live near a flood zone, move your valuables to higher ground. That includes your cars.

Check 511Virginia.org before you leave. Never drive in high water or across a flooded roadway. A few inches of water can sweep vehicles away. Do not try to move or drive around a barricade or sign.

Avoid flood-prone areas, especially along creeks, ditches, and low-lying areas. Look out for tree limbs and other debris in the roadway that may have been carried by water. Reduce your speed and increase your following distance. Keep headlights on while it’s raining.

“Just be real careful because any water you see in the streets is going to be saltwater. Even if you drive through it it’s going to be saltwater on your brakes,” Stiles cautioned.

Stiles predicts the high water won’t begin to recede until mid-week, so plan ahead. The City of Norfolk recently partnered with the Waze app to help drivers navigate flood-closed streets.

