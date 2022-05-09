Wind-whipped vegetation fire breaks out at off-roading area near Santa Margarita

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A wind-driven fire spread across 20 to 25 acres at the Navajo Flat Staging Area in Santa Margarita on Sunday, according to Los Padres National Forest officials.

The fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Crews expected to be fighting the fire into the night, according to Los Padres spokesperson Andrew Madsen.

The fire received a full response from the Los Padres Forest crew as well as local agencies, Madsen said.

The Navajo Flat Staging Area is a recreational spot with some mobile homes, off-highway vehicle trailheads and more. Madsen said the fire has not harmed any people or homes in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in San Luis Obispo County that was set to last until 9 p.m. Sunday.