Judy Stone leaves behind legacy of learning as founder of the Walworth County Literacy Council

When Judy Stone retired from teaching middle school math in Gurnee, Illinois, she probably didn’t realize her instructional work was far from done.

It probably didn’t take long for that realization to hit once she taught her first adult student basic math skills. Then her second career was on full tilt.

Her compassion and resolve to help adults in Walworth County gain math and reading skills always will be remembered by Stone’s friends. Stone, 74, died April 23.

The Walworth County Literacy Council became Stone’s legacy after she met a person who needed help reading and in basic math. She willingly took on that responsibility.

But similar to that brand of potato chips, Stone couldn’t stop at just one.

Richard Goetsch met Stone in 2005 when he was assigned to create the organizational structure of the WCLC. Goetsch, a retired school superintendent, is a leader in the Racine County Literacy Council and has been a 4-H adult leader in Racine County for 55 years.

Goetsch was impressed by Stone’s approach to leading her organization.

“She was like a miracle in her knowledge of teaching and her pleasant way of convincing others to volunteer to teach,” Goetsch wrote in an on-line tribute to Stone. “Her life was one of joy to all who came in contact with her.

“She will be dearly missed.”

Stone wanted to help those who slipped through the cracks of the educational system or those whose first language was not English. The council offers an adult basic education program, a citizenship program, an English-as-a-second-language program and a jail literacy program.

According to statistics supplied by the WCLC, one in six adult residents of Walworth County lack basic literacy skills, and 9% of the county’s adult population lacks a high school degree.

Nationwide, adults who attend literacy programs show income gains of 53% compared to those who don’t.

Brigette Kutschma has been active in the WCLC since 2004, a year after it earned its license as a nonprofit organization. The president of the WCLC has served as a tutor and program coordinator and was recognized as the 2020 Adult Educator of the Year by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education.

“It’s really incredible how much it has grown,” Kutschma said of the WCLC.

Kutschma was one of Stone’s biggest fans. Kutschma was a public defender and a tutor when she met Stone.

“She founded the program and turned it into what it is today,” Kutschma said.

Stone was instrumental in the WCLC, earning a prestigious State Public Defenders Eisenberg Award for its innovative jail literacy program. Stone was honored as the Wisconsin Literacy Volunteer of the Year.

She recently was named one of the Lake Geneva Library’s “100 Extraordinary Women” in Walworth County.

While honored by the various awards, Stone’s only ambition was to help others.

“She was the most humble person you’d ever know,” Kutschma said. “She just wanted to help one person to learn to read or write, and it grew to what it is today.”

There are adult literacy tutoring programs throughout the Walworth County community and the Walworth County Jail.

“We’re empowering inmates in the literacy program so they can improve their English, reading, writing and math skills,” Kutschma said. “Oftentimes, these skills need to be improved in order to pursue their GED.

“We’re so proud of that program.”

Lilly Barrett, the WCLC executive director, highlighted Stone’s work with jailed clients.

“Judy loved the council, the students, the volunteers and especially the jail literacy program, which she taught for many years,” Barrett wrote in an email.

“Judy understood the impact that adult education can make on the individual and the community. Walworth County has been changed forever because of her; she will be remembered fondly and gratefully.”

Stone was a great recruiter of fellow retired teachers to volunteer for the various literacy programs.

“She rounded up a lot of volunteer tutors from various walks of life who were retired teachers,” Kutschma said.

Stone would set up tutoring sessions at public libraries in Walworth County. The setting promoted learning and allowed students to arrange sessions to match their schedules. In addition, the arrangement made it so WCLC did not have to pay for learning space.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced libraries to close or reduce hours, the WCLC went to virtual tutoring sessions.

Now those sessions are back in the libraries throughout Walworth County.

Stone spent many years teaching middle-school aged children math skills.

Her legacy could be what she accomplished with people twice that age.

“It was the highlight of her life,” Kutschma said.