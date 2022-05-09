ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Backlash results: Ronda Rousey makes Charlotte Flair quit, Bloodline wins again

By Michael Wonsover
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBacklash has been a longtime WWE premium event, but last year was the first time the company added "WrestleMania" in front of the moniker. That's apropos this year for WrestleMania Backlash 2022, where the card was littered with rematches from this year's grandest stage. While some of the matches...

www.espn.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Offers Explanation For Recently Released Star

So that’s where he went. One of the more surprising stories of the last few weeks has been WWE’s latest batch of releases. While WWE releasing names might not be a surprise, some of the names who were let go night have been. There were a few names who left the company despite being in the middle of a story. Now we have a storyline explanation of where they went.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Former WWE World Champion Debuts Very Different Character

Mix it up a bit. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler and most of them have been done before. That is not necessarily a bad thing as you will often see something that you have seen before. What matters is finding the right person to use that gimmick and make it work as well as possible. Now we might be seeing someone else try something that has been done, at least under the same name.
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Mattea Roach Final Jeopardy Question Ends in Heartbreak

Mattea Roach just lost Jeopardy! by one dollar, ending her 23-game streak as one of the top 5 players of all time. Roach has won a total of $560,983 in her time on the trivia show, making her one of the game's longest-running and highest-earning champions all at once. She was finally dethroned in a "Final Jeopardy" round where she started with a considerable lead.
TV & VIDEOS
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Written Off TV Indefinitely

Over the weekend fans got the chance to see Ronda Rousey challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, and it was Rousey who walked out with the gold after she wrapped Flair’s arm in a chair and forced her to say “I quit.”
WWE
Cinema Blend

What's Going On With RK-Bro? WWE Rumors Are Swirling About Randy Orton And Riddle

The WWE has gotten a lot of mileage out of the tag-team RK-Bro, and that’s thanks in large part to the wonderful chemistry of Randy Orton and Riddle. The two appear destined for a shot at taking control of both tag-team titles, though that might never happen based on new rumors swirling about. Unfortunately, certain claims have surfaced pointing to the wrestling organization allegedly working towards breaking up RK-Bro and inciting a feud between the two.
WWE
Cinema Blend

The WWE Just Confirmed A Major Star Is Out Indefinitely, But It's Likely Not A Cause For Concern

The WWE fandom recently learned that Roman Reigns is allegedly stepping away from the company for a good chunk of the summer and upcoming house shows, and now another major star is out indefinitely. The wrestling organization confirmed that Charlotte Flair is out indefinitely following her “I Quit” match with Ronda Rousey, but it’s likely not a cause for concern.
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch made a wonderful gesture

Anyone who has become accustomed to the character she has played in recent years will probably have forgotten the sensitivity that Becky Lynch has always guaranteed in everyday life. The great Irish fighter has in fact exploded thanks to her gimmick, all determination and few scruples. But behind The Man...
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Kofi Kingston's status

One of the most victorious and longest-running teams of the last period in WWE, is certainly the one that responds to the name of New Day, with the boys who form the trio of multiple world champions of the federation that has reached peaks still unexplored by their predecessors, reaching record after record.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor No Longer On The List of Richest Athletes

Conor McGregor has fallen out of the top 10 most-paid athletes despite dominating the charts for a year. Last summer, McGregor lost a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he has not fought. His return to the UFC is expected to happen at the end of the year. However, he is still not back to full strength due to his injury recovery.
SPORTS
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is best known for his WWE days, where he was a three-time world champion. The 34-year-old from Brooksville has in fact won the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice. As if that weren't enough, he won the Raw Tag Team Championship once (with Matt Hardy) and once the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (with Luke Harper and Randy Orton).
WWE
The Ringer

Pillman 9 Millimeter

Brian Pillman shocked the wrestling world when he did the unthinkable—he pulled out a 9MM Glock to defend himself against an invading “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on Monday Night Raw. David Shoemaker speaks with Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard about all the shocking moments in Pillman’s career—and the legacy of reality bending he left behind.
WWE

