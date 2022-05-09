ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 23:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wichita Falls, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Dean, Jolly, Sheppard AFB, Pleasant Valley and Cashion. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 900 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Canal Point to near Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wellington, Pahokee, Lion Country Safari Park, Loxahatchee NWR, Loxahatchee Groves and The Acreage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Western Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Poland to near Bayou Chicot, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Bunkie, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Effie, Pine Prairie, Lecompte, Bayou Chicot, Echo, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Poland, Kolin, Centerpoint, Ruby and St. Landry. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 43 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Montgomery, Pike, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Montgomery; Pike; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in east central Missouri Northeastern Montgomery County in east central Missouri Northwestern Warren County in east central Missouri Southwestern Pike County in northeastern Missouri * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Hartford to near Jonesburg, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Hartford. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 175 and 183. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SHANNON...NORTHEASTERN HOWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Summersville to near Mountain View, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Current River State Park... Ozark National Scenic Riverways Mountain View... Birch Tree Summersville... Montier Teresita... Arroll Eunice... Alley Spring Hartshorn... Pine Crest Peace Valley HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Concordia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CONCORDIA PARISH At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frogmore, or 7 miles south of Ferriday, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Monterey around 730 PM CDT. Deer Park around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ridgecrest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Summerset to near Durand to near Pecatonica, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Durand around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Shirland, Harrison and Lake Summerset. This includes...Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange; Osceola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Orange and north central Osceola Counties through 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Buena Ventura Lakes, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orlando, Kissimmee, Orlando International Airport, Buena Ventura Lakes and East Lake Toho. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jonesburg, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Florence, Jonesburg, Bellflower and High Hill. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 175 and 183. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marshall, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall and Deansville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Summerset to near Durand to near Pecatonica, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Durand around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Shirland, Harrison and Lake Summerset. This includes...Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Special Weather Statement issued for Irion, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Irion; Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green and east central Irion Counties through 800 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Knickerbocker, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Christoval, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Knickerbocker and Tankersley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 14:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Lee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and locally over 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to locally 2 inches can be expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Forreston, Durand, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Nelson, Woodland Shores, Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung and Harrison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Columbia and northeastern Dane Counties through 745 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marshall, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall and Deansville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lake County in east central South Dakota Extreme Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Miner County in east central South Dakota McCook County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 928 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montrose, or 13 miles south of Lake Herman State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orland around 940 AM CDT. Lake Herman State Park around 955 AM CDT. Madison and Wentworth around 1000 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, SD

