Environment

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT HIGH...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING Winds will continue to diminish this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 900 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Canal Point to near Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wellington, Pahokee, Lion Country Safari Park, Loxahatchee NWR, Loxahatchee Groves and The Acreage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Summerset to near Durand to near Pecatonica, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Durand around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Shirland, Harrison and Lake Summerset. This includes...Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 700 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Summerset to near Pecatonica to near German Valley, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Durand around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Harrison, Shirland, Seward and Lake Summerset. This includes...Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Concordia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CONCORDIA PARISH At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frogmore, or 7 miles south of Ferriday, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Monterey around 730 PM CDT. Deer Park around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ridgecrest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern York County through 830 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of York, or near Mcconnells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include York, Sharon, Hickory Grove, Mcconnells, Smyrna and Bullock Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YORK COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marshall, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall and Deansville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ogle, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Ogle; Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and locally over 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to locally 2 inches can be expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Forreston, Durand, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Nelson, Woodland Shores, Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung and Harrison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OGLE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 14:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Lee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and locally over 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to locally 2 inches can be expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Forreston, Durand, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Nelson, Woodland Shores, Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung and Harrison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nolan, Runnels, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nolan; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nolan, southwestern Taylor and northern Runnels Counties through 800 PM CDT At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Happy Valley, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winters, Wingate, Happy Valley, Bradshaw, Drasco, Pumphrey, Shep, Lake Winters Lake and Ovalo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stephenson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENSON COUNTY At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridott, or 11 miles east of Freeport, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davis, Rock City and Lake Summerset. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Irion, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Irion; Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green and east central Irion Counties through 800 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Knickerbocker, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Christoval, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Knickerbocker and Tankersley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Iron, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Baraga; Iron; Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron, west central Marquette and southeastern Baraga Counties through 830 PM EDT/730 PM CDT/ At 756 PM EDT/656 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of U.S. 141 between Covington and Amasa, or 18 miles north of Crystal Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Michigamme, Champion, Lake Michigamme, Three Lakes, U.S. 141 between Covington and Amasa, Craig Lake State Park, Van Riper State Park, Ned Lake and Bone Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 03:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Missouri, including the following county, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stephenson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENSON COUNTY At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridott, or 11 miles east of Freeport, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davis, Rock City and Lake Summerset. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Fulton County in west central Illinois * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Avon and surrounding areas. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Wichita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clay County in northern Texas Southeastern Wichita County in northern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern Wichita Falls, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Dean, Jolly, Sheppard AFB, Pleasant Valley and Cashion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TX

