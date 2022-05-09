NV Energy issues power shut-off for Mt. Charleston

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of several launch ramps has reopened at Lake Mead following some scheduled maintenance. The National Park Service announced on Thursday that Hemenway Harbor is now open following maintenance that extended and adjusted launch ramp access for better and safer boating. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A portion of Las Vegas Boulevard in the central valley will be closed for more than 24 hours this weekend to accommodate repaving. The city of Las Vegas says the south half of the intersection at Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards will be closed starting at 2 a.m. Sunday, May 15, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 16.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s ranching industry is dwindling, in part, because of a brutal and persistent drought but also because of competition from an unlikely source — a public agency. Veteran ranchers in Nevada say they are being ground to dust in multiple ways by a rival operation that happens to be owned by the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA).
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We all know Las Vegas can get really, really, hot. Both locals and tourists can get dehydrated and over exhausted from the heat. KTNV's Meteorologist, Dani Beckstrom, says that we can expect the first 100 degree day on May 24. To prepare, 13 Action News...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The woman who we aren’t identifying says she was inside her room sleeping as her home was shot up. You can see the bullet holes and the shattered windows. She miraculously wasn’t hurt. But she’s left wondering who did this and why.
It’s not just the cost of fuel being felt in people’s pockets, a new report shows while inflation has dipped slightly, it remains near a four-decade high and people are paying more for just about everything.
If predictions hold true, this summer could also be a record-breaker. The Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted June and July will be hotter and drier than normal. That could be a risk for people who work outdoors.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as a small brush fire in California was driven by coastal winds and became an explosive raging fire that tore through an upscale Laguna Niguel neighborhood damaging or destroying at least 20 homes and 200 acres. Firefighters battled the flames starting Wednesday afternoon...
FOX5 Special Report: No Kidding: More families brought children on Las Vegas vacations. The Entertainment Capital of the World has been a draw for families with children during the pandemic, and hospitality insiders have differing opinions on whether tourists with little ones will keep flocking to Las Vegas. Homeowners near...
Mystery poles have appeared in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip near the “Welcome To Las Vegas” sign. If you’re just driving by the sign, you might not even notice them – especially with the palm trees and keeping an eye on the cones, pedestrians and other traffic.
‘The war is not over’: Las Vegas-based IG model Liziane Gutierrez aids Ukrainian effort. Instagram model Liziane Gutierrez traveled from Las Vegas back to Ukraine to aid volunteer efforts, and spoke with FOX5 about the latest on the ground. Updated: 6 hours ago. A statue that was stolen from...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - High winds prompted a multi-agency response to a structure fire in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon. Clark County Fire Department said the fire started around 12:13 p.m. May 11 in the 2600 block of N. Gateway Road. A second-alarm was dispatched to the area due to high winds.
The latest wave of COVID-19 infections has hit Southern Nevada, triggered by a new omicron subvariant, waning immunity and riskier behavior, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. Like much of the country, Southern Nevada over the past month has seen growing numbers of new reported coronavirus cases. As of...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People living at the Cactus Ridge mobile home park in Las Vegas have been given no choice but to leave the community. “I’m 80 and she is 84 years old, so it is difficult,” said Ray Houlette. “It is difficult for us to go through this at this time.”
