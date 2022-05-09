ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Charleston, NV

NV Energy issues power shut-off for Mt. Charleston

By News 3 Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A power shut-off is in effect at Mt. Charleston....

Hemenway Harbor in Lake Mead reopens following maintenance

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of several launch ramps has reopened at Lake Mead following some scheduled maintenance. The National Park Service announced on Thursday that Hemenway Harbor is now open following maintenance that extended and adjusted launch ramp access for better and safer boating. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Closure coming to Las Vegas Boulevard at Charleston for repaving

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A portion of Las Vegas Boulevard in the central valley will be closed for more than 24 hours this weekend to accommodate repaving. The city of Las Vegas says the south half of the intersection at Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards will be closed starting at 2 a.m. Sunday, May 15, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 16.
I-Team: ‘Don’t gaslight me,’ rural Nevada ranchers say SNWA threatens their livelihood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s ranching industry is dwindling, in part, because of a brutal and persistent drought but also because of competition from an unlikely source — a public agency. Veteran ranchers in Nevada say they are being ground to dust in multiple ways by a rival operation that happens to be owned by the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA).
At least 20 Laguna homes lost in raging fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as a small brush fire in California was driven by coastal winds and became an explosive raging fire that tore through an upscale Laguna Niguel neighborhood damaging or destroying at least 20 homes and 200 acres. Firefighters battled the flames starting Wednesday afternoon...
FOX5 SPECIAL REPORT: Spotting Speeders on Las Vegas roadways

‘The war is not over’: Las Vegas-based IG model Liziane Gutierrez aids Ukrainian effort. Instagram model Liziane Gutierrez traveled from Las Vegas back to Ukraine to aid volunteer efforts, and spoke with FOX5 about the latest on the ground. Updated: 6 hours ago. A statue that was stolen from...
Veteran loses everything in house fire in Northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - High winds prompted a multi-agency response to a structure fire in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon. Clark County Fire Department said the fire started around 12:13 p.m. May 11 in the 2600 block of N. Gateway Road. A second-alarm was dispatched to the area due to high winds.
SNHD: Omicron subvariant likely responsible for COVID-19 wave in Nevada

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections has hit Southern Nevada, triggered by a new omicron subvariant, waning immunity and riskier behavior, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. Like much of the country, Southern Nevada over the past month has seen growing numbers of new reported coronavirus cases. As of...
