NV Energy issues power shut-off for Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A portion of Las Vegas Boulevard in the central valley will be closed for more than 24 hours this weekend to accommodate repaving. The city of Las Vegas says the south half of the intersection at Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards will be closed starting at 2 a.m. Sunday, May 15, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 16.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO