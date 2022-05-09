Lyons man accused of possessing crack cocaine

A Penn Yan man, who was arrested three times over the weekend, and five times in the previous two weeks was arrested twice Monday on multiple charges. David Jensen’s initial arrest on Monday came after police received a complaint that he was allegedly urinating in a Municipal parking lot. Officers located the 54-year-old in a car with another person, who told police Jensen got into their vehicle and refused to leave before urinating in the parking lot. Jensen was found with an open container of beer in the car.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO