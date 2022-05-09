Seneca Falls man threatens person with a knife

A second suspect has now been arrested for the incident this month at the Love’s Travel Stop in Tyre. The Finger Lakes Times reports Lisbeth Collada of Florida now faces attempted murder, arson, and assault charges. Collada and Jamie Avery Jr. are accused of setting fires in the travel stop and they doused a 1- year old child in a flammable liquid. A three year old boy was found locked inside the cab of a tractor trailer suffering from a head injury. Both are expected to recover.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO