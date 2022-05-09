ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Video showing teens flushing squirrel down toilet leads to charges, suspensions at Eagle Valley HS

By Robert Garrison
 5 days ago
DENVER — A video posted to social media showing teens flushing a live squirrel down a toilet at an Eagle County school has led to several student suspensions and charges being submitted, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The disturbing video shows a teen laughing as he holds the animal by its tail before he drops it in the toilet and flushes it down. The animal is seen struggling to stay afloat before it disappears down the toilet drain.

The incident is alleged to have occurred inside a bathroom at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum. It’s unclear when the video was recorded.

The video was posted to social media and wildly shared by others, including on Facebook where the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office posted the following in the comment section below the post:

“FYI: The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is aware of this incident and our School Resource Officer is working with the school officials, the students involved & their parents. Charges have been submitted, several student suspended and the full story of the incident is being investigated,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

No other details were immediately available.

