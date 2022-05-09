ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

1 dead, 5 injured in separate shootings as violence casts shadow on Rochester’s Mother’s Day

By Panagiotis Argitis, Alex Love
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3M9X_0fXHJ0ZU00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mother’s Day celebrations in Rochester were casted by a shadow of violence as the city saw its 25th homicide , and another five injuries after multiple shootings Sunday.

Rochester police responded to a total of seven shooting-related incidents on Mother’s Day. One turned fatal, another resulted in life-threating injuries for a local teen , while four others were left with bullet wounds.

Although separate, the aforementioned crime all occurred within the same day. Authorities voiced their concern for the trend and plead for an end to the gun violence.

“It’s Mother’s Day. Someone’s child may not be going home with their mother today,” said Rochester Police Lieutenant Justin Stewart. “It’s tragic, disputes are becoming fatal, I hate to say it but we should not be having five shootings on a Sunday, let alone Mother’s Day.”

Sunday’s violence follows a similar cycle of crime to that of just seven days prior. One week ago, a person was killed, and four others hospitalized in back-to-back shootings across the city.

1 dead, 4 injured after 5 shootings in Rochester Sunday

According to members of the Rochester Police Department, nearly 100% of Rochester’s shooting incidents are happening on 11% of the city’s street segments. Local leaders and city officials have pointed to “beefs” and other “disputes” as the primary source of gun-related crimes.

Community-led organizations and anti-violence groups are ramping up their efforts to keep people off crime by keeping them busy. Roc the Peace, a grassroots organization, has a youth program that is meeting every month on Friday nights.

‘Let’s live this summer’: Local groups plea with youth for a non-violent summer

As far as policing solutions go, Rochester police recently announced a partnership with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police for additional patrol resources in the city.

Officials say the combination of this patrol partnership, along with increased recruitment efforts, is part of a “deliberate and multi-pronged strategy to address the rise of violence in Rochester.”

City leaders warn that violence will only rise unless people cooperate with investigators.

Community activists like Save Rochester organizer Mike Johnson point to fears of retaliation and distrust in the police that stop people from coming forward.

“If you’re someone in the neighborhood and you just tell something that you see, there’s no real protection for those people,” Johnson said. “They don’t trust the police and neighborhoods are very small and close-neck so people know when detectives and knocking on your door.”

Sunday’s most recent shooting victims included two 22-year-old city residents who were hospitalized after a shooting in the area of Fourth Street.

Authorities say officers responded to the Rochester General Hospital around 5:40 p.m. for the report of two walk-in shooting victims. Both suffered at least one gunshot wound each to their lower body.

According to police, the injuries sustained by the victims are non life-threatening at this time. Investigators believe the incident occurred at 243 Fourth Street.

Anyone with additional information on the aforementioned shootings is asked to call 911.

So far there have been 25 homicides in Rochester in 2022. Find a list of community resources here.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 14

Tony M Thompson
4d ago

If they don't want to cooperate, it's on them. They know who,what they are doing. The Police are just a little part to solve these problems with violence. People need to say something if you see or know anything.

Reply
3
MS202
4d ago

And i bet all those firearms were legally registered to a law abiding citizen with no prior criminal record and who was not recently released early from jail.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bullets strike room where 14-year-old was sleeping

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) —Bullets went through a room where a 14-year-old was sleeping on Friday morning. The Rochester Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. on Seyle Terrace, just west of Dewey Avenue. Upon arrival, they found that a home with people inside had been struck by multiple bullets.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#New York State Police#Violent Crime#Mother S Day
WHEC TV-10

Piano found on fire in middle of Vassar St.

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Here's a mystery. First responders found a piano set on fire in the middle of Vassar Street overnight on Thursday. Our crew captured photos of the charred piano with broken keys around 3 a.m. Authorities moved the piano to the sidewalk. It's unclear who set...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIVB

Raids take fentanyl, guns off Queen City streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A raid in Black Rock took a large amount of fentanyl off the streets Thursday. Several agencies were on the streets of Buffalo Thursday morning stopping violent crime in its tracks. This all started last summer with an operation involving the Erie County Sheriff’s Office,...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

UPDATE: Man Killed in Ontario Beach Park Altercation Identified

UPDATE: A Rochester man is charged in the death last night at Ontario Beach Park. 43-year-old Carlos Mateo is charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide. Deputies say Mateo and a 29-year-old man got into a fight, and the victim suffered a severe head injury. That injury turned out to be fatal.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City of Rochester truck involved in crash on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A City of Rochester truck was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Lyell Avenue and Mt. Read Boulevard. The truck, an SUV and a car were involved. Police say one woman had to be extricated...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy