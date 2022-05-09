Cedar Falls house fire sparked by lightning strike

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A Hamilton County jury has heard all the evidence in the case against Michael Lang. He's charged with the first-degree murder of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, along with a charge of attempted murder and assaulting a peace officer. The charges all stem from an incident April 9, 2021, where Lang is accused of leading a Grundy Center reserve officer on a chase into the county, then attacking him and driving back to his house in Grundy Center. Law enforcement followed him there, leading to an hours-long standoff that eventually ended when a Bearcat rammed into his home and Lang was shot.

