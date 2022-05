It’s the Genesis GV60 – the South Korean firm’s first ever EV and one of three that it’ll launch in the next year or so. Exciting times. If you’re thinking it looks strangely familiar, that might be because there’s more than a hint of the wacky Pontiac Aztec in the design. Just look at that rear three-quarter section – the GV60 is an Aztec for the EV age. Hurrah! It may also be because it’s based on the same E-GMP platform as the impressive Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Clearly Hyundai went super retro with its blank sheet design, but the Kia and the Genesis share a similar-looking coupe-crossover body shape.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO